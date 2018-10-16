Five Keys To Victory For The Wolves' Season Opener

The Wolves open the season on Wednesday night versus the Spurs in San Antonio. It won’t be an easy contest, but it’s definitely a winnable one! Here are five keys to victory for the game:

1. Take advantage of a thin Spurs backcourt

The Spurs are down several guards with Dejounte Murray out for the season with a torn ACL, Derrick White missing a few weeks with a heel injury and Lonnie Walker recovering from meniscus surgery. While it’s a huge shame to see so many promising young players go down with injury, the Spurs being shorthanded is something the Wolves need to take advantage of. Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler could have big games on both sides of the ball. The bench unit should actually benefit even more—Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones could go off against Spurs guards that don’t typically see much time or starters who are tired from playing extended minutes.

2. Feed KAT in the post

Pau Gasol is a great NBA player and a future Hall of Famer, but he’s not the athlete he once was. Though he is a smart and crafty defender, he is very physically outmatched by Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Wolves can get Towns going early and often in the post against Gasol the big man could have an excellent game. Towns has certainly added wrinkles to his games this offseason and it will be interesting to watch him deploy them against the Spurs. The Wolves need to feed him and watch him go to work.

3. Play physical with Lamarcus Aldridge

Aldridge is the king of the midrange. The Wolves, especially Taj Gibson, need to play physical defense on Aldridge and force him off his spots. If the Wolves give Aldridge space to operate on the elbow things could get ugly. Gibson loves to bang in the post and he’s a very good defender—it’s critical that Gibson makes Aldridge play his game rather than getting bated into a shooting contest with one of the best midrange shooting bigs to ever play the game. Make Aldridge fight for every bucket and tire him out. He’s a good defender but not a great one—Gibson needs to make him work.

4. Make Rudy Gay shoot jumpers

Rudy Gay is an athletic guy and a good finisher at the rim, but he is a far-from-elite shooter. Last season he shot barely 30 percent from beyond the arc and only 34.4 percent from 16 feet out. Oddly enough, Gay shot decently in the 10-to-16 foot range (49.2 percent), but not very well from 3-to-10 feet (40.8 percent). The scouting report on Gay is clear—keep him off his spots on the elbow and at the rim and force him into threes and longer twos. It’s odd that the Spurs, who essentially built the brand of basketball that prioritizes layups and three-pointers, now have a team of players that are most effective in the midrange. But hey, here we are.

5. Communicate and execute the game plan

The Spurs, while short-handed, are well-coached and adept at executing their system. Gregg Popovich knows what he’s doing, and he’s legendary for pulling production out of players who might not otherwise be thought of as successful players. What works so well about the Spurs is that everyone always knows what they need to be doing at all times. For the Wolves to get a win against a team like that on the road, they will need to communicate very well. Everyone needs to be talking on defense and focusing on executing their plays and hitting their spots on offense. The Spurs may not be the most talented team in the league, but they will capitalize on other teams’ disorganization. The Wolves have a good system, they need to stick to the game plan and avoid unnecessary mistakes.