Five Keys To Victory For The Wolves Against The Pacers

The Wolves take on Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Target Center. It should be an exciting matchup against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Here are five key things the Wolves need to do to come away with a win:

Force Tough Threes

Through three games the Pacers have the best three-point percentage in the league, but have attempted the second-fewest shots from beyond the arc. Indiana is also third in the league in overall field goal percentage—they have built an offense that prioritizes taking open shots over any specific type of look. If the Wolves can get the Pacers on their heels a bit and force them into some contested threes, things could get ugly in a hurry. It’s a lot easier to stick to your game plan when it’s working. In their loss to Milwaukee the Pacers shot just 43.7 percent from the field, but shot over 50 percent in both their wins. In that loss they were just 6-of-18 from three. Turning an already-weak part of Indiana’s game into a fatal flaw would be great.

Limit Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo

Turner has had a bit of a rough start to his year. He’s averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds on just nine shots per game. It’s not that Turner has been bad, but for a player who is considered a franchise cornerstone, the numbers aren’t great. If the Wolves force him into a difficult start, he could lose confidence and stop calling for touches on offense. This would make Karl-Anthony Towns’ job easier on defense and leave him more energy to go to work on Turner on the other end. As for Oladipo, it may be obvious that the Wolves would like him to have an off night, but the key word here is “limit.” Oladipo will get his, but if the Wolves can hold him to under 25 points and force other members of the Pacers to beat them on offense they’ll have a far better chance of winning. You hear that Jimmy Butler?

Bench Defense

The Pacers currently have six players on their roster who are averaging double digits. Three of those players come off the bench. Domantas Sabonis, Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott all have the ability to put the ball in the basket, albeit in different ways. McDermott is a knock-down three-point shooter, Evans is an effective slasher and Sabonis is a very efficient scorer inside. Gorgui Dieng, Derrick Rose and the rest of the Wolves’ bench will have their hands full with that trio, but their success in stopping or limiting the efficiency of Indiana’s second unit will probably be the difference between a win and a loss.

Keep Up The Good Work At The Line

Though it’s a small sample size, the Wolves have been elite at getting to the line this season and have shot very well from the line to boot. They rank second in free-throw percentage with a phenomenal mark of 89.2 percent, and they also rank fourth in free throw attempts. This trend must continue. Take points wherever you can get them.

Win The Rebounding Battle

So far this season the Wolves have not rebounded the ball as well as they want to. They rank 28th in the league in rebounds per game. In their game against the Mavs on Saturday, the game probably came down to Dallas’ ability to grab offensive rebounds. The Wolves need to avoid a repeat of that performance. Minnesota certainly has the personnel to be a good rebounding team and they were elite in that area last year. They need to buckle down tonight and rebound the way they know they can.