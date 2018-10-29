Five Keys To Victory For The Wolves Against The Lakers

The Wolves face the Lakers on Monday night in Minneapolis—it’s a huge game for a few reasons. For one, it’s Wolves fans’ first chance to see LeBron James in a Lakers jersey. It’s also a key early-season home game in the middle of a really tough slate of games for Minnesota. Here’s what the Wolves need to do to secure the victory:

Get Second Chances

The Lakers allow opponents an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game. The Wolves are a good offensive rebounding team and they need to take advantage of their size advantage over Los Angeles to win rebounds on that side of the ball. On the other end, the Wolves simply need to take care of business. For a team that was as good at rebounding as the Wolves were last year, they haven’t been living up to expectations this year.

Foul Trouble For McGee

JaVale McGee is looking primed for a career year as the Lakers’ starting center, but he’s been mistake-prone throughout his career. The Wolves should go right at McGee with Karl-Anthony Towns and try to get him in foul trouble in the first half. The Lakers are incredibly thin at center behind McGee, and there might not be another player on the roster that has the ability to defend Towns. Forcing the seven-footer averaging three blocks per game to watch the contest from the bench would certainly be nice.

Contain LeBron?

There’s nobody on any NBA roster that can actually stop James, but the Wolves need to at least prevent him from reaching triple-double territory. James is averaging nine rebounds and over eight assists so far on the season—even if Minnesota can’t stop him from scoring, they should be able to prevent James from being effective as a rebounder and as a facilitator. That’s not to say the Wolves shouldn’t even try to stop James. They need to go at him on defense and make him work for every basket.

Win At The Line

The Lakers are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the league. The Wolves are one of the best. The Lakers tend to foul a lot, the Wolves do not. You do the math. The Wolves need to lean hard on every potential advantage in this game, and there might not be a bigger one than building and taking advantage of a large discrepancy at the foul line. The Wolves should be aggressive in attacking the paint and not afraid to play aggressively on defense as well. Obviously, the Wolves don’t want to send the Lakers to the line too much, but they shouldn’t be overly worried about playing physically with a Los Angeles team that doesn’t do a good job of taking advantage at the free-throw line. Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart are especially vulnerable—they shoot 57.1 and 53.3 percent from the line, respectively.

Make L.A. Win From Outside

The Lakers are a deadly team in the paint and from the midrange, but they are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league. If the Wolves can lock up the paint and make L.A. shoot from outside—something the Lakers’ younger players will be more than happy to do—Minnesota should have a good chance of winning. The Lakers take about 31 threes per game, if the Wolves can push that up more towards the 35-40 mark without increasing the quality of L.A.’s three-point looks Minnesota should be in good shape. Making James and Kyle Kuzma shoot from beyond the arc is especially critical—James is shooting just 20 percent from deep this season, and Kuzma has a tendency to jack up threes despite making only 28.9 percent of them.