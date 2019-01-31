The Five Best Moments From Karl-Anthony Towns' All-Star Season

On Thursday night, Karl-Anthony Towns was named to his second career All-Star team. It’s a deserving accomplishment for the young big man who is in the midst of a historically-great season. Towns’ season has been filled with incredible moments, so it’s hard to narrow our favorites. However, a few games certainly stand out both from a numbers perspective and in the context of what those performances meant for the Wolves. Here is a highly subjective top-5. If you disagree, leave your favorite Towns moments in the comments below:

5. Chicago Feels The Wrath Of KAT

The fact that this game is just Towns’ fifth-best moment of the year says a ton about how good of a season he’s having. On a November night in front of an excited Target Center crowd, Towns was unstoppable. Just look at this line: 35 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, 56.5 percent shooting from the field. It was an incredible night.

This was a great example of a night where Towns was expected to dominate and delivered. The only reason this performance is lower on this list is because the Bulls didn’t put up much of a fight. Chicago didn’t have an answer for Towns the entire game and the Wolves ended up winning 111-96.

4. Towns Goes Ballistic In Miami

This was another game where Towns simply couldn’t be stopped. There’s a strong argument that this was the best performance of Towns’ season, as he turned in an almost flawless performance on both ends of the court. Towns scored 34 and added 18 rebounds, but it was his other stats that made this performance such a special one.

Towns’ six blocks and seven assists both tied season-highs. On this night he was the engine driving the Wolves’ offense and the anchor of their defense. Towns is such a talented and physically dominant player that he is able to score a lot of points on most nights, but it’s the nights when he is doing everything else for the Wolves as well that make it clear how transcendent of a talent Towns is. Also the throwback jerseys just make everything look better—those things are sick.

3. Beating The Buzzer Against Memphis

There may be a little recency bias in this one since it happened just this Wednesday, but it sure was sweet to watch KAT stroke an overtime game winner at Target Center. On the coldest day in 40 years, Towns had ice in his veins, collecting an Andrew Wiggins miss with 1.5 seconds remaining in OT and stroked a tough baseline jumper as time expired.

What makes that shot even more impressive in a way is that it wasn’t one of Towns’ best nights before that shot. However, he came up clutch when he needed to despite his cold shooting earlier in the contest. As the Wolves’ best player, Towns needs to know that it’s his job to execute in big moments regardless of how things are going for him. Hitting a shot like that to get the Wolves a win is a huge confidence-booster for Towns and it secured an absolutely essential win for Minnesota.

2. Toe-To-Toe With AD In Win Over Pelicans

To be the best, you have to beat the best, or so the saying goes. On Jan. 12 against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, Towns did just that, outplaying Davis and helping the Wolves get the 110-106 victory. In a play that summed up the game, Towns blocked Davis behind the three-point line in the closing seconds of the game.

Though this wasn’t Towns’ biggest scoring night, there’s a reason that we pay attention to the other stats too—he finished with 27 points, the aforementioned 27 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals. Most importantly, Towns’ presence and impact helped the Wolves get the win. Those games that go beyond the numbers are often the best ones, and if you watched Towns go head-to-head with Davis it was hard to come away from this game feeling like Towns was anything but the best player on the court.

1. Leading The Comeback Vs. Charlotte

It’s the job of a superstar to take over important games, and there’s perhaps no better example of that than Towns’ performance against Charlotte on Dec. 5. It looked for a little while like the game could end up being a tough Timberwolves loss, but then KAT decided otherwise. When the Timberwolves went down by 15 in the second quarter, Towns had enough. He turned on the jets and willed the Wolves to a blowout victory, finishing with 35 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals.

The impressive thing about this game was how Towns not only brought the Wolves back in the game but asserted his dominance to help them build a huge lead and maintain it the entire contest. Coming up big in close games is a big part of being a team leader, but helping your team avoid close games entirely is even more impressive. When Towns puts his foot down and decides to take over it’s a sight to behold. The Target Center crowd got quite a treat in this game—the most impressive game of KAT’s season.