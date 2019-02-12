February 28 Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers Game to be Televised on Fox Sports North

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Fox Sports North, the television partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced the station will air the Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers game on February 28. The NBA earlier today announced the game will no longer be televised on TNT. The game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Fox Sports North will also offer streaming coverage via FOX Sports digital platforms. The “Wolves Live” Pregame Show will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST.