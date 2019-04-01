Getty Images
FastBreak Foundation to Raise Funds for Mayo Clinic Cancer Center to Further Breast Cancer Research and Breast Health Awareness
Fans Have Opportunity to Bid on Player Worn Pre-game Shooting Shirts and Kickstradomis Shoes
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation has announced plans to raise funds for breast health awareness and research through Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.
Timberwolves players’ pre-game worn or issued shooting shirts and custom-designed Kickstradomis shoes will be auctioned off beginning Monday to raise proceeds to benefit breast health awareness and research through Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. Point Guard Tyus Jones’ mother, Debbie Jones wasrecently diagnosed with breast cancer and will be attending Sunday’s game as the Timberwolves take on the Thunder. The shirts and shoes will be from the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 7 at Target Center.
Mobile bidding is open now and available at www.timberwolves.com/auction. The auction will close at 10:00pm CST on Sunday, April 7. Game time at Target Center is scheduled for 2:30 pm Central. Tickets are available for all remaining Timberwolves home games and can be obtained by visiting www.timberwolves.com/tickets.
