Fan Voting Now Open for Timberwolves Statewide Court Refurbishment Program
“Our Courts. Our Future.” is presented by U.S. Bank
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves opened fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank.
Beginning today, fans can vote for one court in each of four designated regions that they’d like to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer. Three courts are nominated in each of the four designated regions: Twin Cities, North, Central and Southern Minnesota. Voting can happen once per day at www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts through Friday, May 24.
One court from each region, four courts in total, will be given significant upgrades to keep kids outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come. The winning four courts will be announced at the end of May.
Nominated courts include:
North
Central
South
Twin Cities
This is the third year of the court refurbishment program. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul.
North
- Erskine, Win-e-Mac Schools, 23130 345th Street E, Erskine, MN 56535
- Grand Rapids, Ryan Flood Memorial Park, 1400 NW 3rd Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN
55744
- Thief River Falls, Bill LaFave Park, Taft and Crocker Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56701
Central
- Little Falls, Lindbergh Elementary, 101 9th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345
- Maple Lake, Community Park, 40 Park Avenue S, Maple Lake, MN 55358
- Stacy, Carroll Broadbend Memorial Park, 22810 Type Creek Drive NE, Stacy, MN 55079
South
- Dover, City Park, 218 North Chatfield Street, Dover, MN, 55929
- Marshall, Independence Park, East Lyon Street, Marshall, MN 56258
- North Mankato, Spring Lake Park, 641 Webster Avenue, North Mankato 56003
Twin Cities
- Fridley, Madsen Park, 73rd Avenue NE & Jackson Street NE, Fridley, MN 55432
- Richfield, Roosevelt Park, 7644 4th Avenue S, Richfield, MN 55423
- St. Paul, Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 S Winthrop Street, St. Paul, MN 55119
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
