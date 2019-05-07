Fan Voting Now Open for Timberwolves Statewide Court Refurbishment Program

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves opened fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank.

Beginning today, fans can vote for one court in each of four designated regions that they’d like to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer. Three courts are nominated in each of the four designated regions: Twin Cities, North, Central and Southern Minnesota. Voting can happen once per day at www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts through Friday, May 24.

One court from each region, four courts in total, will be given significant upgrades to keep kids outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come. The winning four courts will be announced at the end of May.

Nominated courts include: North

- Erskine, Win-e-Mac Schools, 23130 345th Street E, Erskine, MN 56535

- Grand Rapids, Ryan Flood Memorial Park, 1400 NW 3rd Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN

55744

- Thief River Falls, Bill LaFave Park, Taft and Crocker Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56701 Central

- Little Falls, Lindbergh Elementary, 101 9th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

- Maple Lake, Community Park, 40 Park Avenue S, Maple Lake, MN 55358

- Stacy, Carroll Broadbend Memorial Park, 22810 Type Creek Drive NE, Stacy, MN 55079 South

- Dover, City Park, 218 North Chatfield Street, Dover, MN, 55929

- Marshall, Independence Park, East Lyon Street, Marshall, MN 56258

- North Mankato, Spring Lake Park, 641 Webster Avenue, North Mankato 56003 Twin Cities

- Fridley, Madsen Park, 73rd Avenue NE & Jackson Street NE, Fridley, MN 55432

- Richfield, Roosevelt Park, 7644 4th Avenue S, Richfield, MN 55423

- St. Paul, Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 S Winthrop Street, St. Paul, MN 55119 This is the third year of the court refurbishment program. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul.