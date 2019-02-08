Explaining The Jr. NBA True North Qualifiers

What: This is a youth basketball tournament for the top young players around the world.

The winning teams from each Timberwolves True North Qualifier will advance to the Central Regional Qualifier of the Jr. NBA Global Championship (Council Bluffs, Iowa - May 10-12).

There are a total of five True North Qualifiers (more on that soon).

The winning teams of the Central Regional Qualifier will receive an all-expense paid trip to compete against the top youth teams from around the world in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. In August.

A few important rules:

Each team is allowed two (2) out-of-state players, but the “out-of-state” players must reside in an adjoining state of the team’s official address. No team will be allowed to have players from more than three (3) states. All rosters must be fully submitted and verified as a part of the online tournament registration, and no roster changes will be permitted after two (2) weeks prior to the regional tournament. Players changing teams is not permitted under any circumstances. ANY roster changes within two (2) weeks of the tournament must be approved by the NBA team.

If a player is injured within two (2) weeks of the event, the NBA team reserves the right to grant a player replacement. However, medical reports must be provided to replace a player in the final two (2) weeks, and the player joining the team may not come from another participating team’s roster.

The Jr. NBA World Championship is a 14 & under (14U) tournament. Players are not allowed to turn 15 prior to September 1, 2019. Players are also required to turn 13 years old prior to September 1, 2019.

There are plenty of more rules. Luckily for you, we’ve created another page for that. You can check that out here.

Who: Teams of 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls. There will be 32 teams total teams participating in each True North Qualifier (16 boys teams and 16 girls teams). The roster minimum is eight players and the maximum is 10. Each team is guaranteed at least four games.

Where & When: There will be a total of five True North Qualifying Tournaments.

March 30-31 at Moorhead High School in Moorhead, MN (registration deadline is March 22)

April 6-7 at Kingdom Hoops in Des Moines, IA (registration deadline is March 29)

April 13-14 at Elmen Center in Sioux Falls, SD (registration deadline is April 5)

April 27-28 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, MN (registration deadline is April 19)

May 4-5 at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, MN (registration deadline is April 26)

How Much Is It?

The per-team entry fee is $350.

How Do You Participate?

You just sign up! Head over to Timberwolvesbasketballacademy.com/jrnba and choose what location fits you best. If you have any questions about registration, email Senior Basketball Academy Coordinator Bre Salley here, or call her at 612-673-1206. If you have any questions about the tournaments, email our tournament operator Justin Hegna here, or call him at 320-492-0897.

More information on the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy can be found here.