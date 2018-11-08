Everyone Was Hitting 3-Pointers For the Wolves On Thursday Night

The NBA is changing. We all know that.

Scoring records are being broken, and a lot of that has to do with the 3-point revolution in the league.

In case you weren’t told, a 3-pointer is worth more than a 2-pointer.

That was on display for the Timberwolves in Wednesday night’s tough 124-120 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Minnesota made a franchise-record 20 3-pointers in the game. What might be more impressive is that the Wolves attempted 40, hitting at a 50-percent clip.

The faces hitting 3-pointers for the Wolves weren’t exactly players you’d call 3-point specialists. Derrick Rose led the way hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts. Jimmy Butler hit five of eight. Taj Gibson hit three of five. Andrew Wiggins hit three of seven. Anthony Tolliver and Karl-Anthony Towns each hit one.

Take a look at all 20 of them in the clip below.

The Wolves might not be known as a 3-point shooting team, but they have made the seventh-most 3-pointers in the league so far this season and are hitting at a 36.2 percent clip, a mark that ranks 11th in the league.

After basically having just Karl-Anthony Towns as its efficient volume 3-point shooter last season (maybe Nemanja Bjelica when healthy), the Wolves have six players shooting 39 percent or better from deep this season and five of those players are shooting three or more 3-pointers per game.

Rose: 46.2%

Gibson: 43.8%

Tolliver: 41.9%

Towns: 40.7%

Wiggins: 39.6%

Butler: 39.%

It’s quite the turnaround for a team that ranked last in the league in 3-pointer made last season.

Coach Tom Thibodeau was always a supporter of shooting shots that fit the strengths of a team.

It appears as is that shot is turning into the 3-point shot.