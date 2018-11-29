An Elite Defense For The Wolves Is No Longer Just A Thought, It's A Reality

The Wolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

That’s a fun thing to say, but as fun as it is to say, it’s even more fun to watch. The Wolves’ progress on the defensive side of the ball since their trade for Robert Covington and Dario Saric has been obvious if you’ve been watching the games. There are more blocks, more deflections, more fast-breaks. Now the numbers are starting to catch up to what the eye test has been telling us. The Wolves are an elite defensive unit.

It might take some getting used to, you’d be forgiven for thinking things like it’s just one game, or, there’s no way the team is THIS good. But it’s starting to get to the point where the Wolves’ defense simply cannot be ignored.

Over the last eight games (the number that Covington and Saric have played with the team), the Wolves hold the best defensive rating in the league: 98.4. Outside of the Blazers and Pelicans, the Wolves haven’t played many elite offensive teams, but they’ve held every single team they’ve played below their season average in points, and have only allowed their opponents to score more than 100 points twice in that span. Insane.

Over their last eight games, the Wolves are also holding opponents to the lowest field-goal percentage in the league (42.2 percent) and the ninth-lowest three-point percentage (33.2 percent). They are also forcing the fifth-most turnovers per game (16.5). These numbers are significant because they indicate that Minnesota is not a defense that has to pick between creating takeaways or contesting shots—they can do both.

When looking at the Wolves, it’s tempting to single out one man in particular as responsible for the defensive renaissance the team has undergone: Robert Covington. His impact is no joke and he should absolutely be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Here are a few fun facts: on the season, Covington leads the league in total steals with 46, and is 15th in total blocks with 31. He is the only player in the NBA in the top 20 in both categories. That’s the sign of an elite defensive player.

Since joining the Wolves, Covington is averaging 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. But it’s not just the things that show up in the box score that make him great. Covington is a master of deflections and disruptions. When he sees opposing players gather to go to the rim, Covington possesses an unearthly ability to assess how tightly they have control of the ball and whether or not it is possible to slap it out of their hands without being called for a foul. Mind you, Covington can get away with more than most—his hands are so fast that the window in which he can slap at the ball without hitting opponents’ hands or arms is far wider than many NBA players.

These plays don’t always result in steals, but they have turned many opponent dribble drives and fast-breaks into standard sets where Minnesota’s defense has time to recover. If Covington slaps the ball out of bounds on a fast break, all the pressure is on the opposition. They have a shorter shot clock and a fully set Minnesota defense to deal with.

“If you’re driving near him, he’s going to get the ball, somehow someway,” Derrick Rose said of Covington earlier in the week. “He’s taking the ball right out of guys’ hands. I see why he was on the All-Defensive Team and it’s a key move having him here.”

Covington doesn’t just make himself better—he’s also the leader of one of the nastiest defensive groups in the league: the Timberwolves bench. Yes, you read that right. Among lineups who have played at least 20 minutes together over the past eight games, the group of Tyus Jones, Rose, Covington, Saric and Dieng have a defensive rating of 82.4 in 55 minutes on the floor. They’re the fourth-best defensive lineup in the league in that span. Covington is a leader on defense in more ways than one. Not only does he marshal the team and help call out coverages and opposing teams’ sets, but he covers up for his teammates’ mistakes. There’s also the idea that his energy and effort are contagious. It sounds like hyperbole, but it’s true—when Covington is on the floor the intensity goes up.

This has helped the Wolves’ bench players produce some of their best play of their careers. Led by Dieng, the Wolves bench has ratcheted up their effort and production. Since the trade, Dieng has a defensive rating of 85.5, followed closely by Tyus Jones’ 86.2. Saric is no slouch either, posting a 94.3 rating. These bench players have never been defensive zeros, but as a part of this unit they are all seeing career numbers and helping the Wolves not just hold but extend leads while their starters rest.

Speaking of those starters, Minnesota’s group has been catapulted to the top of the league since the addition of Covington, posting a defensive rating of 97.0 in 144 minutes played together. That’s a big sample size—that group has played far more minutes together than any group with a better rating than them. Defensive ratings can get fluky: a lot depends on the flow of the game when certain lineups are put out there, but to have a starting group, who typically face opponents’ best players, as a top-25 overall defensive lineup is an impressive achievement.

Covington has made his mark, no doubt, but the Wolves’ defensive improvement is evident even when he is not on the floor. When he subs out for Rose, the lineup of Jeff Teague, Rose, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns has an 82.4 defensive rating since the trade. That’s the fifth-best lineup in the league over that span.

Watching the Wolves practice and spend time together off the floor, it’s pretty clear that Covington and Towns are getting along marvelously. That has carried onto the court, where Towns has made massive strides defensively. Covington deserves a ton of credit for what he’s done, but the importance of progress from Towns cannot be overstated. Towns is 12th in the league in total blocks on the season, and since he started playing with Covington and Saric, he has an individual defensive rating of 99.6.

These numbers might not last forever, there will be some regression. However, what we’re seeing on the court right now is legit. You don’t play this type of defense in the NBA by accident. It’s a whole new world of defense out there and Minnesota is just scratching the surface.