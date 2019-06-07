Effort Will Never Be A Problem For Keldon Johnson

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

G, Kentucky, Freshman

6’6, 216 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 46.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%, 70.3 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Johnson is expected to be a first-round pick.

The Rundown:

When it comes to Keldon Johnson, one thing you never have to worry about is his effort. He’s going to bring it every play, every night. That bodes well for his future considering the work ethic is there.

He already has a pretty high floor because of that.

Offensively, Johnson has really good touch inside and has a little bit of up to him even if he isn’t the most-athletic guy. He’s bigger than he looks on tape, measuring at 6’6.

His numbers indicate that he can shoot, but there are some questions about his form. At the Combine last month, he told us that he feels like he’s a great shooter and even with the form, that will translate to the NBA level.

“I feel like I’m a great shooter,” Johnson said. “ . . . Show (teams) that I can handle the ball. Create my own shot. Just play my game and do what I’m supposed to do.”

It will be tough for him to create his own shot at the next level. He reminds me a little bit of an older Eric Gordon without the knock-down shot. But that could come.

A lot of times he’ll pass a wide-open shot, which tells you that some of his shooting struggles could be mental.

For his position, he’s a solid rebounder.

He’s not a great passer, nor does he have great handles. That leads to some turnovers. But generally, Johnson plays within himself. He might not be super great at one thing, but he’s a pretty well-rounded player.

Defensively, he doesn’t project as a lockdown defender, but his toughness and effort should be good enough to keep him from becoming a liability.

I really like Johnson. Eleven is probably too early for him when the Wolves pick, but this is a guy who carries himself very well and has all the intangibles you need to succeed as an NBA player. He’ll be popular in the locker room and if his NBA career doesn’t work out, it won’t be because Johnson didn’t give it everything he had.