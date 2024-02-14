Edwards has 41 and the Timberwolves win the first of 2 against the Blazers 121-109

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 13: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game on February 13, 2024 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Anthony Edwards had 41 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Portland 121-109 on Tuesday night, handing the Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had foul trouble early, finished with 13 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Blazers, who host Minnesota again on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves built a 14-point first-half lead, but the Blazers whittled away at it, coming within 62-60 in the third quarter before Edwards' 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run that stretched Minnesota's lead to 72-62.

Jerami Grant's 3-pointer tied it at 73 but Portland couldn't get in front and Minnesota led 84-83 going into the final period.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 3-pointer, his fourth of the quarter, stretched the Timberwolves' lead to 102-90 with 6:42 to go. Minnesota led by as many as 20 points. Alexander-Walker finished with 18 points off the bench.

Edwards was questionable going into the game because of right knee soreness. The Timberwolves were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 121-100 victory at the Clippers on Monday night.

Edwards had 18 points in the first quarter alone as Minnesota built a 37-25 lead. Towns picked up his third foul with 1:43 left in the quarter and went to the bench. It was Edwards’ 20th game this season with at least 30 points.

Simons' 3-pointer closed the gap to 46-40 midway through the second quarter but Minnesota held a 59-51 lead at the half.

UP NEXT