Ebony Magazine Chooses Towns For Latest Cover

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Jul 15, 2021

A leader on and off the court, Minnesota Timberwolves’ star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been recognized by Ebony Magazine on the cover of its July/August Sports x Activism issue.


Towns’ Ebony Magazine feature is headlined “Living With Purpose & Playing For Change,” focusing upon his passion and commitment to sparking change in society.

“So honored to be a part of this,” Towns shared on Twitter following his Ebony cover reveal. Read the full article on the Ebony website.

