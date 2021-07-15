Ebony Magazine Chooses Towns For Latest Cover

A leader on and off the court, Minnesota Timberwolves’ star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been recognized by Ebony Magazine on the cover of its July/August Sports x Activism issue.



Introducing our July/August Sports x Activism cover starring @NBA player @KarlTowns. In a year marred by personal loss and social unrest, the athlete is using his platform to promote change. #EBONYcover #EBONYmagazine #thatsgame Visit https://t.co/G7nqMKLpb5 for more! pic.twitter.com/02zLpRXVNC — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) July 14, 2021

Towns’ Ebony Magazine feature is headlined “Living With Purpose & Playing For Change,” focusing upon his passion and commitment to sparking change in society.

“So honored to be a part of this,” Towns shared on Twitter following his Ebony cover reveal. Read the full article on the Ebony website.