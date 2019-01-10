Dirk's Last Stand At Target Center?

Friday night could very well be Dirk Nowitzki’s last game at Target Center. This is the Mavericks' only trip to Target Center this season.

While Nowitzki hasn’t said the 2018-19 season will be his last, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if it was. Most probably expect it.

Nowitzki has certainly put his time in, playing 21 seasons, 1,482 regular-season games (fourth all time) and 50,682 minutes (third all time).

Timberwolves fans will remember Nowitzki for the many battles he had with Kevin Garnett in the early 2000s.

We’ve seen players such as Karl-Anthony Towns show Nowitzki respect by incorporating the famous step-back shot into his game.

Towns with the Dirk. pic.twitter.com/o1Yoqpj2Y6 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 25, 2018

Nowitzki isn’t the player he once was, and that’s what happens. He’s 40 years old. In 11 games this season, Nowitzki has played 9.9 minutes per contest and is averaging 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. In his career, though, this is a player who was one of the first stretch fours and was launching nearly five 3-pointers per game 16 years ago, before 3-pointers were cool.

In his career, Nowitzki has averaged 21.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from deep. His 31,230 career points rank seventh all time and he’s just 189 points from passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all time.

Nowitzki has played 66 career games against the Timberwolves and has scored 1,340 points (20.3. PPG) and hauled in 473 rebounds (7.2 RPG) while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer and if you’re a Dirk fan or a fan of basketball history in general, going to his last game at Target Center seems like a good move.

Plus, Luka will be there.

