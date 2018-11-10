Despite Big Game From Towns, Wolves Fall To Kings

Karl-Anthony Towns had himself a game on Friday night in Sacramento, finishing with 39 points and 19 rebounds.

He even shot efficiently, shooting 15-for-27 from the field, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

And even with that, the Wolves weren’t able to come away with a win. The Kings won 121-110, handing the Wolves their fifth-straight loss.

The loss knocks the Wolves to 4-9 overall while the Kings improve to 7-5.

The Wolves were without Jeff Teague (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (thigh contusion). The Teague injury was expected, while the Wiggins injury was announced shortly before tipoff.

Derrick Rose finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but struggled mightily from the field, shooting 3-for-12 and missing two free throws late in the fourth that would have tied the game.

Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 25 points and five rebounds. Iman Shumpert added 17 points. De’Aaron Fox finished with 17 points and a game-high 10 assists. Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica rounded things out with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Wolves are back at it, finally, back at Target Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.