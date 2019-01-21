Derrick Rose Wins It For The Wolves As They Take Down Suns

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Wolves got back in the win column on Sunday night thanks to a game-winner with 0.6 seconds remaining from Derrick Rose and a massive effort from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns was on another level in the first half against a Suns team that was missing their starting center Deandre Ayton, and finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Though his scoring was quieter in the second half, he made his presence felt with a few crucial plays on the defensive end including a steal to set up the Wolves’ final possession. Derrick Rose picked up the scoring load in the second, finishing with 31 points, four rebounds and three assists, including the game-winner.

THE KID FROM CHICAGO COMES UP CLUTCH @budweiserusa Legendary Moment pic.twitter.com/hGOYIaRG4u — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 21, 2019

The Wolves have at times struggled to find a consistent scorer on the perimeter—Jeff Teague is more of a distributor and Andrew Wiggins is more of a combo forward than a scoring guard. Rose has filled that role perfectly for the Wolves this year. His ability to create his own shot quite literally won the game for the Wolves tonight. His shooting threat and ability to penetrate the defense breaks defenses wide open for Minnesota.

In just a few seconds, Rose lifted a massive weight off the chests of the Wolves. Sunday night’s victory was a crucial one and taking a loss would have been brutal. Things aren’t going to get any easier for Minnesota so adding a home win tonight puts them in far better position heading into the next week of games.

The Wolves go on the road now to face these same Suns on Tuesday, before traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers and Utah to face the Jazz. Those will be tough contests—Utah is always difficult and the Jazz are playing great basketball right now, and there’s a chance LeBron James is back by the time the Lakers play the Wolves. For the Wolves to make the playoffs they need to win a few on the road, but to stay in contention at all it’s a necessity to win at home, especially against an inferior opponent. Thanks to Rose, what could have been a disappointment became an incredible success.

Towns and Rose will justifiably dominate the headlines from the game, but Taj Gibson’s efforts cannot be overlooked either. His solid post play complimented Towns well tonight as Towns tended to take the ball and drive into the paint in addition to his post-ups. When Phoenix tried to double Towns, Gibson positioned himself well as an outlet—it was an excellent supporting performance.

A few other Wolves also came alive late in the game, with Anthony Toliver, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayess playing key minutes to bury the Suns. The Wolves definitely struggled in some areas of their game tonight, shooting just 6-of-24 from three and turning the ball over 15 times. However, the most important statistic is the win, and KAT and D-Rose show was enough to get them that. Now it’s time for the team to start stacking a few of them together.