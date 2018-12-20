Derrick Rose Does It Again, Puts Up 33 On Pistons

Unfortunately it didn’t come in a win, but Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose had another excellent game as he continues his incredible and unpredictable season.

While the Wolves fell 129-123 to the Pistons at home on Wednesday night, Rose did all he could to push the Wolves to a win.

Rose finished with 33 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 14-for-29 from the field.

Rose started for the injured Jeff Teague (ankle).

It was Rose’s third game this season in which he scored 30 or more points in a game.

Right now, Rose is the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year and could even win the Most Improved Player award.

On the season, Rose is averaging 19 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from the 3-point line.