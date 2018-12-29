Derrick Rose Sprains Ankle vs. Hawks, Will Be Re-Evaluated Saturday

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose left Friday night’s game in overtime against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle. He didn’t return.

Rose had already done plenty of damage in the game, finishing with 25 points and nine assists.

Rose was held out on Dec. 23 against the Thunder, but that was due to a sore left ankle, so for better or worse, it’s a different ankle.

Rose will be re-evaluated on Saturday, which is a scheduled off-day for the team.

In his first full season with the Wolves, Rose is putting up All-Star numbers, averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and a scorching 46.2 percent from the 3-point line.

The Wolves are currently without Jeff Teague (ankle). If Rose and Teague are both out, the Wolves will rely on Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless. They next play Sunday evening against the Heat in Miami.

We’ll update you on Rose’s status accordingly.