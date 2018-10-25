Derrick Rose Appears In Game No. 500 Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose appeared in his 500th career game.

Rose didn’t disappoint, finishing with 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of play off the bench. He shot 7-for-16 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. It was his fourth-straight game with double digits scoring. Unfortunately, it came in a loss to the Raptors in Toronto.

Throughout his career, Rose has averaged 18.9 points per game.

Injuries have derailed Rose’s career, but it seems like he’s found a second wind in Minnesota. He looked solid in nine regular-season games and five playoff games last season, but after having a full offseason to rest instead of rehab, we’re seeing the old glimpses of Rose this season. In five games, Rose is averaging 15 points and five assists per game, giving the second unit a much-needed scoring boost.

Last season after being traded by the Cavaliers and cut by the Jazz, there seemed to be a scenario where Rose might not see game No. 500. Now, it looks like at 30 years old, he’s well on his way to many more.