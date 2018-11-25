Derrick Rose Continues Hot Streak In Win Over Former Team

The unexpected and remarkable season for Derrick Rose continued on Saturday night against the Bulls in a 111-96 Wolves win.

Against his former team, Rose finished with 22 points while shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point line.

In his last 11 games, Rose is shooting 54.2 percent from the field and his 2-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line actually lowered his 3-point percentage to 56.2 percent over that stretch.

Remarkable stretch considering Rose is a lifetime 30.5 3-point shooter and in his last four seasons, he’s shot 28, 29.3, 21.7 and 23.3 percent from the 3-point line, respectively.

What is the secret? Probably the fact that Rose actually had a full offseason to work on his game, something he hasn’t had since early in his career.

On the season, Rose is averaging 19.5 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 49.2 percent from the field.

These numbers from Rose might not be sustainable, but throughout the season, Rose has proven most people wrong. There’s no reason to think he won’t continue to do that.