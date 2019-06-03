De'Andre Hunter Is Ready To Compete

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

F, Sophomore, Virginia

6’7, 225 lbs

College Stats in 2018-19:

38 games, 38 starts, 32.5 MPG, 15.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 52.0 FG%, 43.8 3P%, 78.3 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Hunter will be a top 10 pick.

The Rundown:

In a draft where many of the top prospects are highlight-reel players, it’s easy to forget about Hunter, who has made a career on playing fundamental, gritty basketball. Team’s shouldn’t forget though—many championships have been won with guys like Hunter filling out the roster.

Hunter’s utility on the floor is tied to his defense. He’s a big, strong, fast defender who is always in the right place. He’s impossible to overpower and his length makes him hard to get around. Hunter has the ability to be the type of lockdown defender that any team needs on the wing. It’s not hard to see him drawing the Kevin Durants of the world as his defensive assignments.

While Hunter didn’t put up gaudy block and steal numbers in college, he’s certainly capable of generating both, and if he plays in a less conservative defensive system, he will likely generate great block numbers from the wing.

If Hunter can defend at a high level, there’s little doubt that he’ll be able to do enough offensively to stay on the floor. He’s not an elite shot creator, but he uses his strength well to get to the rim and his three-point shooting is excellent. He has good form and he knocked down his shots in college.

In terms of improvement, Hunter needs to diversify his offensive skillset and finishing moves. That will likely come. He has all the physical tools and a great shooting stroke. A little NBA individual coaching should work wonders.

For a team looking for a guy that can come in and contribute while learning the NBA game, Hunter could be a perfect fit. He does all the things that help tie a team together and his ability to guard the opposing team’s best player will come in handy in the playoffs.

Don’t be fooled by the lack of above-the-rim fireworks—Hunter will have a long career.