On This Day . . . Karl-Anthony Towns Breaks Timberwolves' Rookie Rebounding Record

Take a trip down memory lane with me, will you?

Let’s go back to Mar. 25, 2016. That was four years ago. Time moves fast.

Karl-Anthony Towns was a rookie and finished with 10 rebounds in a win over the Wizards in Washington. In doing so, Towns moved past Kevin Love’s mark of 734 for first place on the Timberwolves’ rookie rebound chart.

In total, Towns finished with 858 rebounds during his rookie season, crushing Love’s record.

Where does Towns rank on the team’s all-time rebounding list?

Towns has 4,209 career rebounds, 244 behind Love for second in team history and 6,509 rebounds behind Kevin Garnett for first place.