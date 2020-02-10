D'Angelo Russell To Make Timberwolves Debut On Monday vs. Raptors
D’Angelo Russell will make his Timberwolves’ debut on Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters about 90 minutes before the game.
The All-Star point guard missed Saturday’s game against the Clippers with a quad contusion two days after the Timberwolves acquired him from the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick.
In his fifth season, Russell is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game to go with 6.2 assists. His 37.4 3-point percent is also a career-high. This quad injury also forced Russell to miss last Monday’s game against the Wizards in Washington.
