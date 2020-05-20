D'Angelo Russell Hops In Timberwolves' All-Staff Meeting

The Timberwolves and Lynx staff had quite the guest during their biweekly all-staff meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

D’Angelo Russell decided to drop by and say hello to the business operations staff while answering questions from them regarding how he’s staying in shape, what he thinks of ‘The Last Dance’ and what’s made Minnesota so special to him so quickly.

D'Angelo Russell decided to hop in and join the Timberwolves & Lynx all-staff meeting today. pic.twitter.com/T7eJSyutzn — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) May 20, 2020

The Timberwolves and Lynx, led by CEO Ethan Casson and Dr. Robby Sikka, have hosted these all-staff meetings to discuss best practices in working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, league updates and what everyone can do to keep themselves and their families safe.

While all of those things are necessary, seeing an All-Star point guard was a nice little morale boost for the staff.

Russell also called Sikka the smartest person he knows.

(Same, DLo. Same.)

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve have joined in on previous meetings.