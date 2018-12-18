D-Rose Continues To Shine In 2018-19 Season

It was a memorable night for many Timberwolves players on Monday night as the team dominated the Kings 132-105 at Target Center.

One of those players is a player we’ve heard quite a bit about this season thanks to his Sixth Man of the Season campaign.

Derrick Rose started in place of Jeff Teague (ankle) and finished with 13 points and 11 assists in the game. Given the success we’ve seen from Rose this season, this doesn’t seem like a crazy game.

But it was just another sign that D-Rose is back. It was Rose’s first point/assist double-double since Nov. 4, 2016 as a member of the Knicks.