Covington And Towns Rank In ESPN's Top 100

The folks over at ESPN.com put together their annual top-100 list of NBA players.

The Wolves had two players on the list.

Forward Robert Covington appeared at No. 97 while Karl-Anthony Towns ranked 18th.

Wolves fans should probably feel a little slighted considering earlier this offseason, Sports Illustrated had four Wolves players in the top-100: Andrew Wiggins at 100, Jeff Teague at 87, Covington at 64 and Towns at 13.

It just shows that a lot of these rankings are based on opinions, which of course they are, right?

We do have some questions on how Towns dropped from 17 last year to 18 after averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Notable players Towns ranks ahead of include Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler and Blake Griffin.