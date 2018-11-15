Covington And Saric Dazzle In Wolves Debut

The Wolves’ newest additions, Robert Covington and Dario Saric both made their debuts in style for the Wolves on Wednesday night in Minnesota’s win over the Pelicans. After seeing them on the court, it’s clear they’re destined for success. The Wolves undoubtedly picked up two players capable of playing heavy minutes for a good team.

Covington’s impact was exactly as expected in many ways. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He added three makes from beyond the arc. He’s clearly a great defender—the athletic wing got two breakaway opportunities off steals. One he converted with a dunk, the other the ball slipped out of his hands.

While Covington’s box-score impact is great, what’s even better is his persona and attitude on the court. He’s passionate, he communicates, he plays with energy, he makes great cuts and he supports his teammates. Several times Covington was the first guy slapping his fellow Wolves on the back after good plays. In the final minutes of the game he was pumping up the crowd, and when Andrew Wiggins threw down a monster dunk, Covington was at the top of the key pumping his fist.

Covington’s threes weren’t falling early, but he kept his cool. It had been a few days since he’d seen game action so he needed to find his rhythm. Covington kept shooting, and his shots started falling. A guy like Covington can make a huge difference—Thibodeau often talks about players being winners, that describes Covington perfectly. He knows how to get W’s.

But let’s not forget about the other major piece the Wolves got in their trade with Philly…

After tonight’s game there’s one thing I can say with absolute confidence. Saric is going to be a fan favorite. He showed off great command of the game and was responsible for a few highlight plays including a wicked crossover into a pass that didn’t result in a bucket and a pretty little up and under to beat the shot clock buzzer.

Saric just understands how to play basketball. He keeps his head up and knows where his teammates are, he has an insane handle for someone his size and he makes smart reads. Coach Tom Thibodeau is going to have a lot of fun figuring out how to best utilize Sari’s unique and impressive skillset.

Saric didn’t shoot particularly well, going 3-of-7 from the field, but he still finished with a nice line—nine points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

It’s still early in their Wolves tenure, but it’s clear that Covington and Saric will be regulars in the Wolves’ rotation and in their highlight reels. Get excited, Wolves fans, these two are about to give you plenty to cheer for.