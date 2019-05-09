Coach K Says Rosas Will Do 'Great Things' For The Timberwolves

Those around the basketball community have had plenty of positive things to say about the Timberwolves’ hire of Gersson Rosas for the President of Basketball Operations role.

The latest is Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Rosas is an International Player Personnel Scout for the USA Men’s Basketball Team and worked alongside Coach K in 2016 when the two won a Gold Medal in Rio in 2016.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a fantastic hire in Gersson Rosas as their President of Basketball Operations,” Krzyzewski said. “Gerrson was a valuable member of our Team USA staff, serving in multiple scouting roles, including our International Player Personnel Scout for the Gold Medal team in Rio in 2016. He has more than a decade of NBA front office experience, most recently in helping build the Houston Rockets into an NBA title contender. I’m thrilled for him and know he will do great things for the Timberwolves organization.”

Getting the endorsements of some of the greatest minds in basketball, including a coach who has more college wins than anyone in the history of the sport, is a very good thing.

Expect Rosas to bring some of the things he brought to Team USA (and the Rockets) to the Timberwolves.