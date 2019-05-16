C.J. Williams Was The Pro's Pro In 2018-19

As we recap the 2018-19 Timberwolves season, our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews will be taking a look at each player on the roster and how we'll remember their season. We continue with guard C.J. Williams.

KR: How do you review a season in which a player only appeared in 15 games? That’s a good question. And I don’t have the answer to that question, but we did see Williams find some success in 2017-18 in 38 games (17 starts) with the Clippers.

In short stints with the Wolves, Williams shot 48.6 percent from the field.

What I do know is that Williams continues to get opportunities around the league and that’s for a reason. The Timberwolves have had him in for Summer League in the past. This is a high-character player who isn’t afraid to put in the work. Above all else, he’s a great role model for some of the younger players on the team.

JA: It’s always difficult to assess players that don’t see the court much, but C.J. Williams did good work with the Wolves this year.

Though he went back and forth between the G League and the Wolves this year, Williams demonstrated that he’s a consummate professional that can step up when his team needs him. Williams only played in 15 games for the Wolves but he did a capable job in his time. He was also very good in the G League.

It’s tough for a player like Williams to get a foothold in the NBA. He’s 29 years old and has played just two seasons in the league after spending several years in the G League. Nevertheless, it’s a testament to his hard work that he’s managed to work his way from an undrafted free agent to an NBA player. If he keeps at it, he’ll get more opportunities.