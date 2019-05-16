Getty Images/Timberwolves Illustrations
C.J. Williams Was The Pro's Pro In 2018-19
As we recap the 2018-19 Timberwolves season, our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews will be taking a look at each player on the roster and how we'll remember their season. We continue with guard C.J. Williams.
KR: How do you review a season in which a player only appeared in 15 games? That’s a good question. And I don’t have the answer to that question, but we did see Williams find some success in 2017-18 in 38 games (17 starts) with the Clippers.
In short stints with the Wolves, Williams shot 48.6 percent from the field.
What I do know is that Williams continues to get opportunities around the league and that’s for a reason. The Timberwolves have had him in for Summer League in the past. This is a high-character player who isn’t afraid to put in the work. Above all else, he’s a great role model for some of the younger players on the team.
JA: It’s always difficult to assess players that don’t see the court much, but C.J. Williams did good work with the Wolves this year.
Though he went back and forth between the G League and the Wolves this year, Williams demonstrated that he’s a consummate professional that can step up when his team needs him. Williams only played in 15 games for the Wolves but he did a capable job in his time. He was also very good in the G League.
It’s tough for a player like Williams to get a foothold in the NBA. He’s 29 years old and has played just two seasons in the league after spending several years in the G League. Nevertheless, it’s a testament to his hard work that he’s managed to work his way from an undrafted free agent to an NBA player. If he keeps at it, he’ll get more opportunities.
Tags
1/
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: