Can RJ Barrett Prove His Doubters Wrong?

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

F, Freshman, Duke

6’7, 202 lbs

College Stats in 2018-19:

38 games, 38 starts, 35.3 MPG, 22.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 45.4 FG%, 30.8 3P%, 66.5 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Barrett will likely be taken in the top 5.

The Rundown:

For a player with such obvious talent, Barrett is a polarizing prospect.

On one hand, he’s a big, athletic forward with guard ball-handling skills who is almost unstoppable when he gets going downhill or in transition. On the other, he has a tendency to default to pull-up jumpers too early in the shot clock and lose focus off the ball. He’s not quite a good three-point shooter either.

It’s easy to see Barrett’s better instincts winning out when he makes it to the NBA. He has clear potential as a go-to scorer and mixes in a nice midrange game with great ability at the rim. He’s also a great rebounder at either the shooting guard or small forward position. He is also a strong defender with an NBA-ready body.

With the phenom that is Zion Williamson headlining the NBA draft and stealing the show this year at Duke, it’s easy to look at Zion’s Blue Devils teammates and be disappointed. Yet, you have to understand what a strange year it was at Duke. There was very little shooting, not a ton of strong guard play and a system that doesn’t really resemble the NBA at all. Yet in spite of all that, Barrett came out of this year a consensus top lottery pick—that’s impressive.

The story with Barrett is managing expectations and trying to stop comparing him to Williamson and start imagining what he might look like on a team with a real NBA system and higher-level shooting and guard play. Barrett will immediately excel in the NBA pushing the ball in transition and defending on the ball. Those are two things any NBA team that takes him can be sure of. The rest—his go-to scoring potential, his off-ball play, his ability to play within a scheme—are more up in the air. Nevertheless, Barrett’s floor and ceiling are both high.

When Barrett is picked, the team that selects him needs to have a plan in place to fit him into their system. If Barrett can figure out how to play the NBA game, he could be an All-Star type player. With the pressure and the spotlight lifted and given the freedom to get to work and develop his game, Barrett could have a great rookie season.