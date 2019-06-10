Cam Reddish Needs To Unlock His Potential

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

F, Freshman, Duke

6’8, 218 lbs

College Stats in 2018-19:

36 games, 35 starts, 29.7 MPG, 13.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 77.2 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Reddish will be a top-10 pick.

The Rundown:

In a draft full of polarizing prospects, Reddish takes the cake. He’s an absolutely elite athlete with real star potential, but the production in college was just not there.

While there’s certainly a possibility that Reddish simply had a hard time fitting in on a Duke roster with two future lottery picks in Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, that’s not necessarily a good excuse because he’s certainly not going to be the go-to guy on an NBA team in his first year in the league.

Here’s the positive: Reddish has great size and length, he moves well, he has a nice release and he has the physical tools to develop into a reliable, switchable defender. His length and shooting form make him a dangerous player in the pick and roll or shooting pull-up jumpers.

The issue with Reddish is the production. He was not efficient at Duke and he certainly has a tendency to settle for inefficient shots. If a team can cure him of those bad habits, he could be one of the best players in this draft but if he plays with the same mindset he did at Duke for his whole NBA career he’ll be just another player with a ton of potential who never put it together.

There’s a lot of reason to believe in Reddish, though, and that starts with his attitude. Many top prospects would have resented playing third-fiddle in college. Not Reddish. He’s confident in himself too, but it’s not blind confidence. He doesn’t think he’s already ready to be a star, he trusts his ability to work hard and get there.

“We all just want to get better. That’s the ultimate goal—to improve as much as possible,” he said at the NBA Draft Combine. “I’m extremely confident right now. I’ve been working super hard every single day, multiple times a day, so I’m looking forward to the workouts.”

Reddish also said he feels like he’s more prepared for the NBA than he was going into college. In many ways that makes sense. Adjusting to playing at a college like Duke is a big transition from high school and add to that the pressure he and his teammates had on them the entire year, it makes sense that he didn’t play up to his standards.

“I feel like I’m more prepared for the NBA than I was for college,” said Reddish. “I feel like I have to go out there and play my game, make sure I’m trusting my coaches, just be the best player I can be every single night. If I do that, I should be fine.”

For a player with such obvious physical tools, this is exactly what you want to hear. Reddish trusts in his work ethic and ability to make an impact. If that pays off, he’ll make a team very happy.