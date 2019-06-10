Bruno Fernando Needs To Prove He Can Expand His Game At The NBA Level

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

PF/C, Maryland, Sophomore

6’10, 237 pounds

College Stats in 2018-19:

13.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 BPG, 60.7 FG%, 30 3P%, 77.9 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Fernando is expected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick.

The Rundown:

There’s no denying that Bruno Fernando has an NBA body. He’s incredibly strong and physically, he’d be fine in an NBA game right now.

This is a player who goes to the basket with force and can throw it down. In a few years, it feels like he has a chance to be a Montrezl Harrell type player who impacts the game so much with his energy and ability to attack defenders at the basket.

He has very good athleticism and is a good pick and roll player if he’s diving to the bucket. He hasn't proven yet he can be a pick and pop player.

Offensively, we’ll see how much he can grow. His offensive moves inside are somewhat predictable. He hasn’t really shown any range at all. He’s attempted just 13 3-pointers in two seasons at Maryland, but he says a lot of that has to do with the system. He said at the Combine that he was so dominant inside, he didn’t feel the need to shoot. If he can’t, we’ll find out very quickly at the NBA level.

From his freshman to sophomore year, we saw him get better finishing with his left hand inside. He still has some growth as a passer.

Defensively, he shows potential as a rim protector, but the test will be whether or not he’ll be able to guard small players on the perimeter.

That’s something he thinks he’s capable of doing.

“I definitely just feel like at the defensive end, my ability to switch onto guards,” Fernando said at the Combine in Chicago. “For me, my size, being as mobile as I am, being able on screens to hedge out and be there to help my guard.”

He’ll also need to watch his fouls. He’s not going to foul out a lot in his rookie season, mostly because he probably won’t get enough minutes to do so, but later in his career, it could be an issue. We’ll see if he hits that 10-foul limit in Summer League.

In a league with more and more guard-like bigs, Fernando is not that. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be able to find a role in this league, it might just take some time.