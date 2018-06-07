Bruce Brown Has A High Floor, But What About His Ceiling?

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sophomore, G, Miami (FL)

6-5, 195 lbs

College Stats in 2017-18:

19 games, 33.7 MPG, 11.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3P%, 62.9 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Brown is considered a late first-round, early second-round pick.

The Rundown:

After missing about half of his sophomore season with a foot injury, Brown’s stock has taken a bit of a hit. That doesn’t change what we know about Brown’s game, though. He’s a player who can defend at a very high level. He’s not a point guard, but he has the ability to create plays for others.

Brown shot 34.7 percent from deep in his freshman season, but that number dropped all the way down to 26.7 percent in his sophomore season erasing the “3-and-D” narrative that he had going for him. But a wing who can make plays for others and defend at a high level is still plenty welcome in today’s NBA even if they can’t shoot. Think Andre Iguodala or Marcus Smart.

He showed up at the Combine in Chicago not yet at 100 percent, but for him, it was just about being there to let teams know he was serious about making the jump to the next level.

“I know my times probably weren’t my best times, but I’m back on the court, and I’m ready to go,” Brown said in Chicago.

Brown confirmed that the Timberwolves were one of the teams that he met with in Chicago, and it makes sense. With his ability to play defense and guard three (maybe four) positions at the next level, he’d be a good fit. The biggest key for him will be to get his shot down. His shooting percentages across the board leave a lot to be desired.

For a player who is 21, he’s built. He already has an NBA body, which should allow him to join a team’s rotation right away, probably unlike a guy like Kevin Huerter from Maryland who we’ve covered. (For the record, I think Huerter is going to be very, very good. He just needs to add muscle to his frame.)

Brown has the motivation to succeed at the next level, though, and it’s a good one: Family.

“One day I was younger, it was me and my mom and the siblings in the house and she had no money to get (heating) oil in the house, so we had to open the oven for heat,” Brown, who grew up in Boston, said. “We all sat by the oven. That basically stuck with me and I want to get her out of that situation.”

Brown has a high floor compared to most prospects. The question is more about his ceiling.