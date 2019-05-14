Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Sharecare Team Up to Bring Health and Wellbeing Inspiration to Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Fans
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Sharecare and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota that aims to inspire fans to live their healthiest lives possible.
Founded by digital health pioneer Jeff Arnold and Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sharecare helps each user of its mobile platform to dynamically and easily manage all their health and wellbeing in one place. Starting with its proprietary, scientifically validated RealAge test – which calculates the actual age of the user’s body based on lifestyle factors and key indicators for health risks – Sharecare enables people to go from assessment to action, and connect to the personalized information, evidence-based programs, benefits, community resources and health services they need to live their best lives.
The multi-year partnership makes Sharecare the “Official Wellbeing Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx,” and will include branded renovations in the Target Center Atrium; community events to promote health and wellbeing; and designation as the official jersey patch partner of four-time WNBA Champions, the Minnesota Lynx. “By teaming up with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, we are harnessing the power of sport to unite us toward a common goal: to make an impact on the health and wellbeing of fans and their communities,” said Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. “And with Blue Cross as our partner in this effort, we are committed to supporting each Minnesotan on their personal journey — whether they need to improve their physical, social or financial wellbeing, or maintain a routine of good habits.”
“Each of our organizations share a passion for empowering people to take an active role in improving their health,” said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota CEO Dr. Craig Samitt. “I’m inspired by what it means for Blue Cross to be the only Minnesota-based plan offering Sharecare’s personalized health platform. Optimal health should be within reach of everyone. Sharing that message and connecting directly with fans of the Timberwolves and Lynx will hopefully motivate us all to live healthier lives.”
Through the partnership, Timberwolves and Lynx staff are now eligible for coverage through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with Sharecare serving as the cornerstone of the insurer’s digital health management solutions available to members. “We are really proud of the holistic, organizational partnership we’ve created with Sharecare and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “What Sharecare has done to help people easily take control and manage their health in a single app is incredible. Our organization has seen great progress by focusing on health and tech initiatives, and this was a natural partnership.”
The new Lynx jersey featuring Sharecare can be seen at the first regular-season game on Saturday, May 25, 2019, versus the Chicago Sky. Tickets are on sale for all 2019 Lynx home games online.
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. With award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. With award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota’s first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago. Go to bluecrossmn.com to learn more.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota’s first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago. Go to bluecrossmn.com to learn more.
NEXT UP: