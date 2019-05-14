Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Sharecare Team Up to Bring Health and Wellbeing Inspiration to Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Fans

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota





Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota’s first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago. Go to

bluecrossmn.com

to learn more.