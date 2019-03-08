Laura Meyer Is Pushing Boundaries And Making History On The Fly

Working in sports isn’t easy.

Working in sports as a woman can be overwhelming and sometimes the odds feel stacked up against you.

In 2019, there are biases that still exist. The NBA is a sport dominated by men on the court. And while we’d like to think as a society that we are better than this, there are still those who believe those working behind the scenes should be men, and if those men had played basketball before, even better!

Of course, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Need proof? Take a look at the Timberwolves and Lynx Vice President of Business Intelligence, Laura Meyer.

Spoiler: Meyer has never played basketball.

Meyer’s been with the organization since 2006 and has worked in sports since interning with the Cincinnati Reds while still in college at Xavier.

She started out in ticket operations after traveling to Minneapolis. On the side, she’d dig through beneath-the-surface numbers for Ryan Tanke, who is now the Chief Revenue Officer. She’s a self-proclaimed math nerd, so this makes sense.

But she’s not just a math nerd. She’s extremely intelligent and that’s led to huge developments for the franchise.

In 2010, the team, with a huge boost from Meyer, became the first team in the NBA to start using dynamic pricing - a pricing strategy in which businesses set flexible prices for products or service based on current market demands.

Meyer made the rise to manager to director and in 2016, she was named VP of a new and evolving department focused around analytics and research.

“I’ve really seen it go from nothing to something,” Meyer said. “I never could have said it in college that I went to school to be this because it really didn’t exist.”

Business intelligence is a very male-dominated field. Meyer was the league’s only female VP when she started. Recently, there’s been another female hired in that role.

“Now there are two of us!” Meyer said with a laugh.

Still plenty of work to be done, and Meyer has acted as an agent of change, even though naturally, she’s not one to accept a lot of credit. Meyer generally likes to work behind the scenes. The numbers her and her staff pull help every other department. Most times, her work gets overlooked and her team’s success becomes everyone else’s success. She’s been working on that.

“I’ve definitely been comfortable in that pocket, but it’s also for the strategy and the data to try and step out of the shadow a little bit and be a little bit more vocal, just in explaining some of the resources we have and what the data is presenting in whether or not, obviously they get to make the decisions on how they use it, but I think that’s even more of a challenge,” Meyer said.

Meyer is a natural introvert.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s a female thing, it’s just a me thing.”

Meyer is extremely well respected in the organization. She’s smart, kind, tough and a tireless worker.

In sports, everyone works with other departments. There’s a lot of overlay.

But Meyer’s work with everyone in the organization is ridiculous.

You could walk by a meeting at any point in the day and not be surprised with who Meyer is meeting with. CEO Ethan Casson? Sure. Tanke? Yep. Target Center Security? Why not. The web team? Makes sense.

Meyer is everywhere.

One thing Meyer is working on in her department, along with the rest of the organization, is work-life balance. Sports are hectic. There’s no such thing as a classic 40-hour week. There are nights, weekends and early mornings.

But Meyer found that the employees most likely to walk away from those hectic hours are often females who want to spend more time with family. She’s trying to change that.

“It’s very important for me that my staff feels like they can have a life, and a wife or a husband and kids, and I think that was the most surprising thing over time that we were seeing is that while we were getting some good females in, they were almost opting out already because they saw how hard everybody worked and how many hours we put in and thought that wasn’t possible with a family life,” Meyer said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way, we could get a lot better, but that’s one of our emphases’ is showing that you can be a well-rounded human being and work here, that you can have family and kids. It’s all possible.”

Meyer was one of the founding members of the Women In Sports Council. There, the focus is professional development and female empowerment within the group.

“That’s not to give extra training to females because they are behind in some way. It’s more about making them away for more male-dominating tendencies, behaviors, culture that might inadvertently be giving females a disadvantage.”

She notes that a big part of it is women stepping up and out of their comfort zones. Self-promotion isn’t the easiest thing to do, for most people at least, and especially women.

“You have to learn to ask for it,” Meyer said.

In her time with the Wolves and Lynx, Meyer says that she can’t think of a time where she’s been treated differently because she’s a woman.

“There’s unconscious bias, of course.”

And that’s the problem that still needs to be solved. How do we get to the point where isn’t unconscious bias and where we can recognize it while it’s happening?

Meyer isn’t a “Rah, Rah!” person. But she’s demanded a seat at the table. Before games, you’ll see her walking over to the arena with Casson and Tanke.

“They don’t slow down, even though I’m a foot shorter than them and I’m wearing heels and a pencil skirt. It’s fine,” Meyer said with a smile.

Now it’s about improvement. The NBA and WNBA are at the forefront when it comes to inclusion training for every team. In late-February, the Wolves and Lynx hiring managers all took part in a three-hour training session. That helps. But there needs to be more women like Meyer to look up to.

“I’ve had a lot of good role models from that perspective, kind of badass women leader that I want to be,” Meyer said “ . . . We’ve all been getting resources given to us and our teams are growing, and as the teams are growing more females are being hired in, we’re hearing them on calls. They might not be the leader of the department but they’re actually in on calls or we’re connecting with them other ways. I think it’s just a matter of time before it balances itself out a little bit more.”