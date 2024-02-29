Anthony Edwards scores 34, Timberwolves beat Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 28: on February 28, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves move into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with a 110-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Naz Reid provided a spark off the Minnesota bench with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing Tuesday's win over San Antonio for personal reasons. The Wolves (42-17) have won three straight and lead Oklahoma City by one-half game in the West.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Zaire Williams added 16 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost three straight.

The Wolves improved to 6-2 in the second game of back-to-backs, including 4-0 at home.

Memphis jumped out to an early 14-0 lead — the biggest advantage for either team. Minnesota didn’t score until Towns made a 3-pointer 3:16 into the game.

Minnesota went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter, including seven straight points by Edwards, to tie it at 81-all. Edwards also clamped down on Jackson during that sequence as Minnesota looked for ways to slow down Memphis’ top scorer.

Edwards was 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Jackson had a chance to make it a one-possession game in the final two minutes but airballed a 3-pointer. Edwards followed with a dunk that extended Minnesota's lead to 108-101 with 1:31 to play.

Minnesota was without forward Kyle Anderson, who suffered a left knee sprain Tuesday.

UP NEXT