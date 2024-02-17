How to watch Anthony Edwards in 2024 NBA Skills Challenge: TV channel, format, updated results & more

To tip off NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Anthony Edwards will look to lead Team Top Picks to victory in the Kia Skills Challenge.

Here's everything you need to know about Edwards in the Skills Challenge, including how to watch on TV, a breakdown of the event and more.

How to watch Anthony Edwards in the Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday, Feb. 17 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: TNT

TNT Where: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge will air on TNT at 7 PM on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Who is on Anthony Edwards' team for the Skills Challenge?

Team Top Picks : Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero (Magic) & Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

: Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero (Magic) & Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) Team Pacers : Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers) & Myles Turner (Pacers)

: Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers) & Trae Young (Hawks)

There are three teams of three players in the Skills Challenge. Each team has a theme.

Team Top Picks, which includes Edwards, is made up of former No. 1 picks, Team Pacers has three members of the Indiana Pacers and Team All-Stars features 2024 East All-Stars.

Final Results

Edwards and Team Top Picks did not win any rounds and finished third overall in the competition. In the Team Shooting part of the competition, Edwards scored 11 of his team 19 points.

What are the rules and format for the Skills Challenge?

3 Round Competition

3 Teams of 3 players per team

The team with the most “Challenge Points” after 3 rounds will be the champion

Here's a complete breakdown of the Skills Challenge from the NBA:

Round 1 – Team Relay

Teams compete one at a time

All players from each team participate in a timed relay

Each player must complete the course:

➢ 35’ outlet pass at a moving target from the baseline, complete the pass to move on or max (3) valid attempts

➢ Dribble downcourt through (3) moving pilons

➢ Short shot in the lane, max (3) valid attempts, move on after a make or (3) attempts

➢ Left corner 3-point shot, max 3 valid attempts, move on after a make or (3) attempts, automated defender

➢ Dribble to opposite goal and make a basket (dunk, layup, jumpshot, etc.)

Team 1 sets the time to beat, clock counts up (the clock stops when the ball clears the net)

The countdown clock for Team 2 is set to Team 1’s time

The countdown clock for Team 3 is set to the lesser time between Team 1 and Team 2

For Team’s 2 and 3, a successful shot released before the clock reaches zero will be counted as a made basket

The team with the fastest time (lowest Team Score) wins the Team Relay (time = Team Score)

Winning team earns 100 “Challenge Points”

Round 1 Tiebreaker: Teams choose one player to repeat the course, the team with the player that had the fastest time will advance. If a second tie occurs, teams choose a different player to repeat the course.

Round 2 – Team Passing

Teams compete one at a time

Each team has 30 seconds to amass points

All (3) players participate together

Each team must make at least one pass attempt at each target

Individual players cannot make consecutive passes at the same target

All passes must originate from designated areas near the baseline and must be made at the target immediately in front of the designated area

(3) oversized, passing targets vary in size and distance

➢ 35’ Outlet Pass, forward and back moving target (2 points)

➢ 20’ Bounce Pass, side to side moving target (4 points)

➢ 25’ Chest Pass, forward and back moving target (6 points)

Winning team earns 100 “Challenge Points”

Round 2 Tiebreaker: 1st - Total number of passes made, 2nd - Total number of chest passes made, 3rd - Total number of outlet passes made

Round 3 – Team Shooting

Teams compete one at a time

All (3) players participate together with one ball

Each team has 60 seconds to amass points while shooting from (5) different spots on the court

Each team must attempt their first shot from Spot 5

Each player must attempt at least one shot

Players must alternate shot locations

Teams cannot repeat the same shot consecutively

Shots made from each shooting location have different values

➢ Spot 1: Right side 10 foot shot outside the lane (1 point)

➢ Spot 2: Left elbow extended (2 points)

➢ Spot 3: Top of the key 3-pointer (3 points)

➢ Spot 4: Left corner 3-pointer (4 points)

➢ Spot 5: Right slot 30 foot Deep 3-pointer (5 points)

Winning team earns 200 “Challenge Points”

Round 3 Tiebreaker: The tied teams will choose one player from their respective team to shoot from Spot 5. Each player will attempt at least one shot. Any player that makes a shot will be given an additional attempt. If no players make their shot, all players will be given an additional attempt. The last player to make a shot will win the tiebreaker.

Challenge Points Tiebreaker: Half-Court Shot

Teams compete one at a time

All (3) players participate together

Team 1 sets the time to beat with a made shot or expiration of the clock, clock counts up (maximum of 90 seconds)

The countdown clock for Team 2 is set to Team 1’s time

For Team 2, a successful shot released before the clock reaches zero will be counted as a made basket

The team that makes a half-court shot in the fastest time wins