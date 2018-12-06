Andrew Wiggins Has His Groove Back And He Showed It Against The Hornets

This is the Andrew Wiggins Timberwolves fans knew was there.

We’ve seen him plenty in the past, but Wiggins had struggled to start the 2017-18 season. That’s not news to anyone. Much had been made of it, but players go through slumps. It happens.

And it's probably safe to say that slump is over for Wiggins.

In Wednesday night’s 121-104 win over the Hornets at Target Center, Wiggins finished with a season-high 26 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and a block.

It marked Wiggins’ ninth-career game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists.

Something that doesn’t show up in the box score is the impact and energy his plays give his teammates.

Take this ridiculous put-back slam in the second quarter.

Andrew Wiggins HOLY MOLY pic.twitter.com/k63tLL47mr — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 6, 2018

To say this dunk ignited this team would be conservative. Starting with this dunk, the Wolves outscored the Hornets 66-47 in the final 27 minutes and 30 seconds.

It’s the second solid game Wiggins has had. In Monday night’s win over the Rockets, Wiggins finished with 16 points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal. That might not jump off the page, but Wiggins is learning to do the little things that don’t necessarily equal points immediately. As we know, taking away points is equally important in this game.

Fantastic extra effort from Wigs here. pic.twitter.com/E6dG29jD8S — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 6, 2018

The Wolves need Wiggins to be a pillar for this team and he proved on Wednesday that he’s plenty capable of that.

Check out Wiggins’ full highlights below. They are certainly inspiring especially when you considering the funk he’s been in of late.