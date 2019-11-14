The Andrew Wiggins Show Continues In Win Over Spurs

What else is there to say about Andrew Wiggins that you haven’t read on Twitter, in articles or during game broadcasts?

My goodness gracious. You'd be hardpressed to find a player in the league playing better than Wiggins is right now.

He was back at it again on Wednesday night, finishing with a game-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12-for-23 from the field and 4-for-7 from the 3-point line.

That helped lead the Wolves to a 129-114 win over the Spurs.

Back to Wiggins quick.

We’re seeing the all-around performance from Wiggins that he’s shown flashes of in the past. But this doesn’t seem like a flash at all. This seems like it's here to stay. When watching him play, there's no obvious reason as to why it shouldn't. An aggressive Wiggins is a good thing, and the numbers are reflecting that.

This was Wiggins’ fifth-straight game with 25 or more points and five or more assists. It marks seven-straight games with 20 or more points.

While Wiggins was plenty efficient as a shooter, he was also wildly efficient as a passer, putting his teammates in the best position to score. Just take a look at his assist chart.

You thought his shot chart was impressive. Here's a look at where Andrew Wiggins' 7 assists have gone tonight: pic.twitter.com/AMVTSUHg3F — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) November 14, 2019

With his seven assists turning into 16 points, Wiggins accounted for 46 of the team’s 129 points.

Over his last five games, Wiggins is averaging 31.6 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

This is the best basketball we’ve seen from Wiggins in his career, and he’s doing it in a way that's sustainable. And most importantly, it’s leading to Wolves’ wins. Wiggins deserved every bit of the standing ovation the Target Center crowd gave him after the game.

While Wiggins was great, so were some other Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance is going to get overlooked (and he’s just fine with it) due to the success of Wiggins. Towns finished with a line of 28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 7-for-15 from the field. Just another ho-hum Karl-Anthony Towns game that we probably shouldn't take for granted.

The Wolves were 1-3 last season against the Spurs. A big part of that was the fact Wiggins and Towns combined for just over 30 points per game in those four games. Getting a combined 58 from those two is a bit more like it.

Jeff Teague returned to the lineup after being out for four games due to illness. He only played 23 minutes off the bench, but we were all reminded how good he was before being held out. Teague finished with 18 points, six assists, and two steals while shooting 6-for-10 from the field.

Fresh off drilling four 3-pointers against the Pistons on Monday, Jake Layman continues to look like an absolute steal for the Wolves this offseason. He finished with 16 points and two steals, shooting 7-for-9 from the field. His activity offensively does so much for this team.

Rookie Jarrett Culver continues to look more and more confident. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes. His takes to the bucket are getting stronger and stronger as he gets to know the NBA game. Certainly better than the other way around.

We also should talk about Josh Okogie and his 10 rebounds off the bench. Okogie struggled offensively, going just 1-for-8 from the field. Sometimes he needs to slow down on that end. But when there’s a loose ball or he’s on the defensive end, there aren’t many players in the league you’d rather have than him.

The win moves the Wolves to 7-4 on the season, tied for fifth in the Western Conference.

Minnesota is back at home against the Wizards on Friday night at Target Center. The Wolves beat the Wizards in Washington back on Nov. 2.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.