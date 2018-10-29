Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Lakers

Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins will miss his third-straight game on Monday against the Lakers with a right thigh contusion.

He first suffered the injury on Oct. 22 in the first quarter against the Pacers.

In three games before being injured this season, Wiggins averaged 20.3 points per game.

Wiggins took part in the team's shootaround on Monday, so the feeling is that he's close to returning. The next possibility will be Wednesday at home against Utah.

We can expect rookie Josh Okogie to start for Wiggins. Okogie is averaging 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, NBA TV and 830 WCCO.