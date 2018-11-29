And Just Like That, The Wolves Are Back In It

It was Nov. 10, a day after the Minnesota Timberwolves fell by 11 to Kings in Sacramento.

If it was just that singular game, it wouldn’t have been so bad. But it wasn't. It marked five-straight losses for the Wolves on a West-Coast road trip and dropped their record to 4-9.

It was easy to see, even from the outside, that something needed to happen. Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden saw it too.

That was less than 20 days ago, but it feels like it could be 20 months ago.

You know the story. The Wolves traded Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the 76ers for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless.

They haven’t looked back.

Covington and Saric (Bayless is hurt) have fit in perfectly. Covington is the 3-point-shooting, all-world defensive player the Wolves desperately needed. Saric is a do-it-all power forward with a slew of tricks in his arsenal.

On Wednesday night, the Wolves absolutely dismantled the Spurs at Target Center, beating them 128-89. Everything was clicking for the Wolves and dare I say the Wolves Spursed the Spurs?

It marked the teams fourth-straight win and the Wolves moved back to .500 at 11-11 overall. More impressively, the Wolves are now 7-2 since making the trade.

There’s still plenty of work to be done. If the season ended today, the Wolves would be a half-game back from a playoff spot in the whacky Western Conference.

Had the Rockets beat the Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Wolves would have been tied for the eighth spot. But Luka Doncic had other ideas.

Minnesota’s upcoming schedule isn’t the easiest, but the Wolves’ opponents are probably thinking the same about playing them. The team closes out a four-game homestand against the Celtics on Saturday, Rockets on Monday and Hornets on Wednesday.

What the Wolves are doing certainly doesn’t look fluky. The defense looks inspired. Ball movement offensively is the best we’ve seen in years. These guys genuinely like each other.

The scary thing about all of this is that this team is going to continue to get better as the new pieces get even more familiar with the rest of their new teammates.

When the Wolves made a move they had to make, we didn’t know if playoffs should be the expectation.

That seems pretty clear now.