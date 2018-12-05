Alan Horton Nominated For Minnesota Sportscaster Of The Year

One of our own has been nominated for a big-time award.

The radio voice of the Timberwolves, Alan Horton, has been nominated for the 2018 Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year. Horton was also nominated for the award in 2016.

You can listen to him call Wolves games on 830 WCCO through the Timberwolves app.

Other nominees include Mike Grimm (Gopher Sports), Cory Provus (Twins) and Mark Rosen (WCCO-TV).

Horton is a voice who isn't afraid to show his personality on air. When listening to him, you really get the feel like you know him. He does a great job of mixing facts and enlightening opinions based on his knowledge of the team and his experience.

Wolves looking to close out the Pelicans, get a big sequence here, KAT with the block, Wiggins the flush part of an 11-2 response after NO took the lead, check out tonight's highlight of the night here! pic.twitter.com/p7W4ZY9BUg — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) November 15, 2018

It could be a back-to-back win for the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises. John Focke won the award last season as the voice of the Lynx.

The award will be announced during the 60th annual National Sports Media Association Awards weekend on June 24, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

More About Alan Horton

Horton is in the midst of his 12th season as the play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In addition, he served as the voice of the Minnesota Lynx for seven years, including their run to the 2011 and 2013 WNBA Titles. He came to the Timberwolves and Lynx after spending the 2007 WNBA season calling Seattle Storm games for Seattle radio, as well as serving as the executive producer of the Seattle SuperSonics radio network.

A native of Massachusetts, Horton spent 10 years in Southern California as a sports broadcaster on both radio and television. In addition to his time with the Timberwolves, Lynx and Storm, his play-by-play experience includes the San Diego Padres, San Diego State University football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball, as well as high school football and basketball.