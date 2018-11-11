5 Things To Know About Dario Šarić

A Description Of His Game

If you've never seen Dario Saric play (which seems extremely weird if you're an NBA fan), this seems like a good place to start.

What position does Saric play? He’s listed as a power forward, but he can play small forward and is a playmaking forward more than he is a traditional big. He’s a nifty passer and has a very good feel for the game overall.

He’s coming off a career season in 2017-18 which is scary considering he was only 23 years old. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line on 5.1 attempts per game.

Saric can score, but in my opinion, his most valuable skill set is that he’s such a good passer. It keeps the defense honest.

Look at the first highlight below.

Saric could have shot the three. He didn’t. He could have put up the floater. He didn’t. Instead, he sees Myles Turner step up from Amir Johnson and right when that happens, Saric dishes it to Johnson for the easier shot. Saric is a very smart player, especially when you consider his age.

Patience Paid Off

Saric was orginally drafted 12th overall in 2014. It was a bit of a surprise pick considering most people assumed Saric would play overseas for at least one more season.

It ended up being two seasons. He was named FIBA’s Young Men’s Player of the Year (creative award title, I know) in 2014 and he averaged 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Saric made the leap to the NBA in 2016 and in his third game, he put up 21 points. In his rookie season, at age 22, he averaged 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 26.3 minutes per game.

There’s a risk drafting players overseas, especially when you don’t know (if ever) they’ll make the jump to the NBA. But just from watching Saric’s FIBA’s highlights, you knew he was going to be a fit in the NBA, wherever he wound up. His style of play is one that would fit in any era of basketball, but his skillset is especially showcased in the pace and space era of the modern NBA.

(Players from the 1990s don't @ me.)

He’s A Funny Dude

Sometimes when we say an athlete is funny, it’s kind of a stretch because we just really want it to be true. It's not an athlete's job to be funny. Just like anyone in life, some have it, and some don't.

Saric has it.

J.J. Redick discussed it in a Ringer podcast and when you read Saric’s quotes, it’s pretty clear he’d be a good locker-room fit anywhere in the league.

When asked who has better hair between he and T.J. McConnell:

“Come on,” Saric said. “You need to touch T.J.’s hair. After that, we can talk. It’s unbelievable. It’s like plastic.”

As a content guy, I’m pretty excited for what the possibilities are when showcasing Saric’s personality.

Check out this interview between Saric and Nik Stauskas at 2017 All-Star Weekend.

“I hope you’ll be there with me all night to show me your Canadian moves.”

Someone please blast “Watch Me” at Saric’s introductory press conference.

Nickname

His nickname is “The Homie.”

Per my research on the interweb (the dark world of Reddit), the nickname started after Joel Embiid call him “the homie Dario” on Instagram before the two had even met. Saric was still playing in Europe and Embiid saw him while the team was in Europe. Again, according to Reddit.

I couldn't find that exact post, but I did find this.

A recommendation: Whenever Saric has a sick pass, can we call it “Saric-a Sauce”?

It feels like that could be a thing.

I want this more than Dave Benz wants everyone to call Josh Okogie “Obi-Wan Okogie".

No Moment Too Big

Saric was on display on the national stage in last year's playoffs and it was obvious real quick that the moment wasn't too big for him.

In 10 games, Saric averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

That included five games with 20 or more points. Saric isn’t afraid of the big moment and he proved that in the postseason. He’s not a No. 1 scoring option game in and game out, but he showed in the playoffs that if you take away the top scoring options on his team, Saric has plenty of talent to make teams pay.

He erupted for 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a Game 5 loss to the Celtics in the second round.

Sometimes we see young players tighten up in their first taste of postseason play, but that was the exact opposite for Saric.