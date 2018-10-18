5 Keys To Victory For Wolves In Home Opener

Home is where the heart is.

It’s also where the Minnesota Timberwolves play on Friday night for the first time in 2018-19. The Wolves will be hosting LeBron James Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both teams are looking for win No. 1 of the season.

Here are five keys for the Wolves to do just that.

Don’t Let Minnesota Kevin Love Emerge

This offseason, basketball experts, fans and fantasy basketballers were wondering if with the departure of James, we’d see Minnesota Kevin Love emerge.

In Love’s final season with the Wolves in 2013-14, he averaged 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 37.6 percent from the 3-point line.

In his time with the Cavaliers, though, he’s seen his numbers dip, something we all could have predicted when joining a team with James on it.

Love is the face of the franchise after signing a long-term extension this offseason. He’s going to get a big bulk of the shots in Cleveland, hoping the Cavaliers can unleash the beast that we saw five years ago.

But five years is a very long time ago. For example, five years ago, I was living at my parents’ house and wasn't quite sure how to fold clothes. While I’m not far off from that now (I still go back for laundry occasionally – my apartment charges $2.50 per load), I’ve matured.

In basketball, though, time works in a different way. Love is more mature and likely a smarter basketball player than he was when he played in Minnesota, but does he still have that skillset he had at age 25?

We do know, however, that Kevin Love is now a Banana Republic model, something we did not see coming when he was drafted.

If the Wolves can slow Love down and limit his production, they’ll have a much better chance at winning.

He’ll be itching for a solid game after shooting 5-for-18 from the field on Wednesday against Toronto.

Andrew Wiggins Hates The Cavaliers

Okay, I don’t know if that headline is 100 percent true. Wiggins is a very nice person and it doesn’t seem like he could hate anyone. Plus, he's a new father. He's all about love. But he sure plays like he is not very fond of the Cavaliers. It makes sense, after all. It’s the team that drafted him first overall only to trade him to Minnesota before he even played in a regular-season game.

In eight career games against Cleveland, Wiggins has averaged 27.9 points while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from the 3-point line.

If Wiggins can put the team on his back in this game, not only would it likely equate to a Wolves win, it would also be giving back to those less fortunate.

Get On Your Feet

This should probably go without saying, or writing. But homecourt advantage was a huge thing for the Wolves last season and overall, winning at home is a very important thing. Minnesota was 30-11 at home last season.

I’m putting my in-game arena host hat on for this to pump you up for the game . . .

TURN ON THE NOISE!

IS THE NOISE WORKING?!

BE SO LOUD THAT IT GETS INTO THE HEADS OF CAVALIERS’ PLAYERS!

Let's go get nachos!

Plus, each person attending the game will receive a free t-shirt. Free t-shirts are better than t-shirts you have to pay for.

Stop The Spark-Plug Guys

The Cavaliers are obviously not as talented as they were a season ago. This isn’t new news. But this team does have some low-key depth on it. Coming off the bench is Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Kyle Korver and Sam Dekker. This is without J.R. Smith and Larry Nance Jr. who will likely miss the game due to injury.

But that’s a unit that has the ability to go off at any given time. Clarkson finished with 15 points in the team’s season opener. Clarkson is one of those guys who could go 0-for-10 or 9-for-10. I have no idea what to expect on any given night, and that’s what makes players like him scary – for both teams.

Minnesota’s second unit wasn’t great in the first game offensively, but the focus should be on defense in the second game.

Don’t Worry About Tomorrow

This is the first half of a back-to-back as the Wolves play the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. I’ve never sensed this as a problem with the Wolves in my time here, but it would make sense for some teams to press knowing that they should probably win at least one of the two games. And if you can’t win the first one, that second game will be that much harder, and pressure filled.

The Wolves have the talent to beat both the Cavaliers and Mavericks. But you can’t go for the back-to-back sweep if you don’t take care of the first game. My great uncle Frank once told me that

The Wolves host the Cavaliers on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will air on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO.