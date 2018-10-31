5 Early Season Observations

Josh Okogie Proving His Worth Early

We’ve only seen the Timberwolves’ first-round pick appear in five games, but my goodness has he been impressive.

Okogie was a relatively unknown prospect heading into the draft ouf of Georgia Tech. He climbed rankings and mock drafts after the combine and now we’re seeing why. His energy is off the charts. If I'm in marketing of Red Bull or 5 Hour Energy, I'm finding out how to sponsor him.

Defensively, he looks like he’s been defending NBA-caliber players for a half decade. While his offense still has a bit to go (34.5% from field, 21.7% from deep), he has the athleticism to make plays like the ones below at any moment (NSFW)

Dude. I'm more impressed by Josh Okogie each minute. The effort of this kid. pic.twitter.com/QR738KggBc — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) October 30, 2018

OH MY JOSH OKOGIE pic.twitter.com/B60E8l8Nwr — Barstool Georgia Tech (@BarstoolGT) October 25, 2018

I’ll be honest. In the pre-draft process, I didn’t have Okogie all that high on my big board and I didn't think he'd be NBA ready in his first season.

As always, I'm an idiot.

This is a reason, along with about 378 others, why I’m not a scout. Scott Layden and his staff did a fantastic job targeting and snagging Okogie.

He’s already a great rebounder simply because of his effort. Other players, not just rookies, can take something from this.

Per 36 minutes, he’s averaging 7.3 rebounds. That’s a great mark, especially for a rookie, and ranks fourth on the team behind Gorgui Dieng, Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson – all power forwards or centers.

Our hope going into the season was to simply get the opportunity to see if Okogie was an NBA-caliber player. It didn’t’ take long to realize that he’s going to be more than that.

Maybe OKC Isn’t That Good?

In our preseason rankings, we debated whether or not the Oklahoma City Thunder should be considered in the second tier in the West, behind the Warriors but maybe on the same level as a team like the Rockets.

It turns out they are on the same level as the Rockets to start the season. Not very good.

Six games in, this team looks more like a lottery team than a playoff team. That will surely change, but OKC ranks 22nd in points per game and 27th in offensive rating. That’s almost inexcusable with Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the team.

A few observations:

Westbrook is shooting 14.3 percent from the 3-point line in his three games back from injury. He’s not a great 3-point shooter (last season he shot 29.7 percent last season), but he’s not going to shoot this poorly. One thing that is a little odd is that Westbrook’s assists are down from 10.3 to 7.8 this season. Only a four-game sample size, but something to keep an eye on.

When Jerami Grant and Terrance Ferguson are on the court together (76 minutes and 11 seconds this season), the Thunder are a +19.5. I have no idea what that means, but I find that interesting.

It’s not like the Thunder have played a murderers' row of opponents this season. Losses to the Warriors and Celtics are expected, but losing at home to the Kings in Westbrook’s first game back wasn’t a great look. Although, it's worth noting that the Kings might actually be good? I don't know. I'm confused. Upcoming, the Thunder have the @Hornets, @Wizards, vs. Pelicans and @Cavaliers. All winnable games for the Thunder, but I could also see a scenario in which the team goes 2-2 and we’re talking about the same thing next week.

Early ROY Race

This is a pretty fun rookie class. Luka Doncic is everyone’s favorite kind-of-out-of-shape Euro player. Trae Young is the balding youth who can shoot from wherever (more on these two later).

One player I wasn’t super high on going into the draft was Deandre Ayton. Part of it, I thought, was because he was too much like Dwight Howard and Dwight Howard just doesn’t work in 2018.

(It might be more the personality than his style of play, though.)

Boy oh boy was I wrong. Ayton is averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists (almost double what Howard’s career high in assists are) per game as a rookie.

We haven’t seen the hypothetical shooter that Ayton was supposed to be heading into the draft. He hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer yet. He’s shooting 91.2 percent within three feet, 42.1 percent from 3-10 feet and 35.7 percent from 10-16 feet. In other words, right now, Ayton is an at-the-rim player, which isn’t a bad thing because, well, it’s working.

Deandre Ayton (24 PTS, 12-13 FGM) joins Adam Keefe (1993) as the only rookies in the last 40 seasons to make at least 12 field goals in a game with a FG% of 90% or higher. #NBARooks #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/CyTttHUsR5 — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2018

Ayton still has strides to make defensively, but through the first two weeks of the season, Ayton has been better than most of us thought he’d be. He might be the “boring” Rookie of the Year pick considering he’s not as 2018 as Doncic or Young are, but so far, he's been pretty dang good.

Toronto Should Be The Favorites In The East

It should take a new-look Raptors team longer to gel, right? We knew the upside with Kawhi Leonard was higher than with DeMar DeRozan, but I don’t think anyone thought this team would be so dominant so early.

This team is 6-1. The Raptors look like championship contenders and Leonard, if he plays enough games, will be an MVP candidate. The only game Toronto lost this season was to the Bucks when the Raptors

This team ranks in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

This team is so freaking deep and most-importantly, there’s a lot of lineup flexibility. This was supposed to be the definition of the Celtics, and it still probably will be, but having a guy like Leonard, who is a top-five player, is the difference.

Kawhi Leonard with an MVP-like sequence to ice the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/7DVNGJ5ley — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2018

I think Dwane Casey got a raw deal, but with the team hiring assistant Nick Nurse, there’s familiarity and Nurse is a little more creative offensively, which has resulted in easy looks. Toronto ranks fifth in field-goal percentage (49.5%) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

When the Raptors played the Wolves earlier this year, Minnesota did a good job of not laying down after a few Toronto runs. The difference, though, was that Leonard does things that is just ridiculous. Maybe I forgot about it because we saw him for just nine games last season, but it’s hard to see a team led by him losing a playoff series, especially with the depth Toronto has.

Maybe That Trade Wasn’t That Bad . . .

On draft night, the Hawks traded the rights to Luka Doncic to the Mavericks for the rights to Trae Young and a 2019 top-five protected first-round pick.

At the time, we all thought it was an absolute win for the Mavericks and a “what in the world are you thinking?” loss for the Hawks.

I still think Doncic is going to be a better player than Young, but just because he’s better than Young doesn’t mean Young has to be a bust.

Through seven games, Doncic is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep.

Through six games, Young is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 assists per game. However, he’s shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from deep.

Doncic has been better, but don’t be discouraged by Young’s shooting percentages. We knew he’d struggle early, mostly due to his lack of strength, something that will improve with age and NBA-caliber trainers. He’s had some duds, sure, but he also had a two-game stretch against the Grizzlies and Cavaliers, respectively, in which he shot 20-for-41 from the field and 10-for-23 from the 3-point line. That included a 35-point, 11-assist outburst in a win over the Cavaliers.

It’s also worth noting that Doncic has tons more talent on his team than Young does. The Mavericks have proven NBA players like DeAndre Jordan and Harrison Barnes. The Hawks know they are going to be very bad, and while that means more looks for Young, it also means less talent around him, which makes things tough on a undersized rookie point guard.