3 Takeaways From Wolves' Win Over Pacers

The Wolves took down the Pacers 101-91 on Monday night at Target Center.

It was a fun win and easily Minnesota’s best defensive performance of the season. The Wolves allowed 49 fewer points on Monday night compared to Saturday night which was a nice thing to see. Of course, having Jimmy Butler back in the lineup certainly didn’t hurt.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

OKOGIE!

When the Wolves drafted Josh Okogie, he was a player many were unfamiliar with. In our mock draft, we didn’t have him as a first-round pick (although, we did have Keita Bates-Diop in the first round so things kind of worked out).

We are only four games in and Okogie has played in just two of them, but my goodness. He subbed in last night after Andrew Wiggins suffered a thigh contusion and he brought all of the energy. It’s something we’ve heard Okogie’s teammates rave about him during training camp, but this was our chance to see it in a regular-season game.

Okogie threw down his first-career dunk and had some fun offensive moves, although his shooting still needs some work. But even if Okogie can’t contribute anything on the offensive end (which he's already proven he will), he’s such a good defender. He gets into spots offensive players don’t really appreciate, but he does so without fouling. That's some veteran magic.

Bojan Bogdanovic was so frustrated here, he just dragged Okogie to the ground (lol).

Lol. Bojan Bogdanovic is not a fan of Josh Okogie. pic.twitter.com/dGaJnjSVPS — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) October 23, 2018

Okogie finished with a bench-high 12 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.

Wiggins will be re-evaluated on Tuesday before the team decides his status for Wednesday night’s game against the Raptors, but Okogie has proven that he has what it takes to be a rotational player at this level, which is pretty wild for being a player who wasn’t on experts’ radars a few months ago.

KAT’s SWAT Unit

We’ve talked time and time again this season on how the defense of Karl-Anthony Towns needs to improve. He’s well aware and made it a priority this offseason and training camp.

So far, Towns is sticking to his word. He wasn’t great on Saturday against the Mavericks, but bounced back against the Pacers, finishing with a defensive rating of 87, the best among starters. The starting bigs for the Pacers finished with a combined 25 points and nine rebounds. Very well done.

Towns had 31 points on Saturday night, but was much louder with just 17 points on Monday night. Less points, but more noticeable? How? Because Towns played such good defense, read plays correctly and that helped lead to another multi-block performance from Towns.

Towns is averaging nearly a half a block more per game this season than last. Blocks don’t tell the whole story defensively for bigs, just like steals don’t for guards. But through four games, Towns’ blocks are an accurate assessment of his defensive improvement.

The Start Of A Gauntlet

The win over the Pacers was much needed, especially when you look at the upcoming schedule for the Wolves:

@ Toronto

Vs. Milwaukee

Vs. Lakers

Vs. Jazz

@ Warriors

@ Blazers

@ Clippers

@ Lakers

My goodness gracious. Including Indiana, that’s six playoff teams, two LeBron James teams and a Clippers team that already has wins over the Thunder and Rockets this season. Hot diggity.

If we learned anything last season, it’s that every game matters. While Game 82 certainly was a hoot, it’d be nice to not be in a “win or go home” game on the final night of the season.

A win over the Pacers is a big win. Let’s not forget this team took James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Wolves are back at it Wednesday night against the Raptors in Toronto. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Northand 830 WCCO.