3 Takeaways From Wolves' Win Over Lakers

The Wolves came away with a thrilling 124-120 home win over the Lakers on Monday night thanks to a 3-point barrage led by Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter.

The win was Minnesota’s fifth-straight win over the Lakers, and the Wolves are now 2-1 against LeBron James in the last three games.

Here are three quick takeaways from Monday night’s game:

Towns With An All-Around Game

Butler grabbed the headlines, and rightfully so, with clutch shot after clutch shot. But don’t forget Towns’ huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter (assisted by Butler) and everything else Towns did in the game.

We keep saying it (because it’s true), but Towns’ defense is so incredibly improved. His block on LeBron James in the first half was a great example of this. Look at his body control and discipline against the best player in the league.

Towns finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Towns is the second player in team history to finish with 25 or more points, 15 or more rebounds, five or more assists and four or more blocks in a single game.

Kevin Garnett is the other player to accomplish that feat, as you probably guessed. KG did it six times throughout his career.

It hasn’t been the start to the season Towns probably wanted, but Towns bounced back in this one and the Wolves wouldn’t have won without him.

He also has someone to talk to about watches. We all need a good "watch talk" guy.

Give Me Threes Or Give Me . . . Nothing At All

The Wolves made eight 3-pointers in the final quarter while making zero shots from two. If you’ve watched the Wolves over the years, that’s not common, but while the league is changing, so are the Wolves. Those eight 3-pointers in a fourth quarter marks a team record.

We tied a team record with *EIGHT* triples in the fourth to close out tonight's win! pic.twitter.com/u6Koxr9nFr — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 30, 2018

Minnesota’s eight made 3-pointers are the most field goals made in a quarter without making another shot by any team since 1996-97, per our stat guy Swanny.

The Wolves shot 8-for-11 from deep (72.7 percent). Butler hit five, Towns hit one, Anthony Tolliver hit one and Tyus Jones hit one.

Obviously, you’d love to not go 0-for-10 from two-point range in a quarter, but hey, we’ll take what we can get here. It also helps that the team was 7-for-8 (87.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

The Role Players Showed Up

Butler and Towns. If you watch any game highlights, those are the two guys you’re going to see on loop. But don’t forget about the performances of the “non stars” on the Wolves.

Rookie Josh Okogie started for Andrew Wiggins and once against had absolutely all the energy, finishing with 17 points four rebounds, three assists and three steals. You have to think he’ll have a spot in this rotation even when Wiggins returns to the lineup.

Taj Gibson came up with two huge blocks in the final minute, including one that led to Butler’s dagger of a 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left.

The bench unit in general was solid. Derrick Rose shot just 4-for-16, but had an all-around line of 11 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Tolliver was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field (2-for-2 from deep), finishing with 10 points. Gorgui Dieng continued his hot season, finishing with nine points and five rebounds. And Jones finished with just three points, but was a team-best +7. On the season, Jones leads the team in +/-

The Wolves are back at it on Wednesday at home against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. The team will be debuting its Classic Edition Threads.