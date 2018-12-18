3 Takeaways From Timberwolves' Dominating Win Over Kings

The Timberwolves dominated the Kings on Monday night at Target Center, 132-105. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Wolves. From our Kyle Ratke, here are three quick takeaways from the game.

Home Cooking

Eventually, the Wolves are going to have to win some road games. But on Monday night, they won their third-straight home game and improved to 12-4 at home on the season. The fact that they are 2-12 on the road is problematic, but we don't have to worry about that until they take on the Spurs Friday in San Antonio.

The win moves Minnesota to 14-16 on the season, good for 13th in the West, just two games back from the eighth seed in the West.

Sure, it was the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings, who beat the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday night. But the Wolves don’t make their schedule. They just play it.

The wonderful and great Julian Andrews will have a piece on the team’s top-5 home wins later today.

Okogie Bringing All The Energy

Rookie Josh Okogie was electric off the bench, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He was a game-high +33.

There was a two-minute stretch in which Okogie stole a pass and threw a dunk down on the other end of the court. He then blocked a shot 30 seconds later.

There was plenty more. Watch this clip. You can’t make this up.

Josh Okogie in the 2nd quarter. Dear sweet mother of Zeus pic.twitter.com/xO9VoChKDG — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 18, 2018

“We’re going to look for situations we can use him,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “The thing that I like, I think he’s grown quite a bit. Even when he’s not in the rotation, I like the way he approaches things - how he is in practice, how he watches film. He’s asking great questions. He’s engaged. He’s doing all the things he should be doing.”

The more Okogie, the better the Wolves seem to play. On Monday night, he was the energy that put this game over the edge.

Looking Ahead

This was the start of a short two-game homestand for the Wolves. On Wednesday, they’ll host Blake Griffin and the Pistons. It’s the first time the Wolves are scheduled to play the Pistons this season, and it will actually be the first time the Wolves will play against them with Blake Griffin on the team.

It’s also the return of Dwane Casey to Minnesota. Casey is in his first season with the Pistons and coached the Wolves from 2005 into 2007.

The Pistons are 14-14 on the season and are coming off a 107-104 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Wednesday night should be a fun game.

A few things to watch:

Andre Drummond, a traditional center, vs. Karl-Anthony Towns, a not-so-traditional center.

We won’t get to see old friend Glenn Robinson III. GRIII is dealing with a sprained ankle. He was getting a real opportunity with Detroit, starting 16 of 24 games. Robinson was a second-round pick of Flip Saunders back in 2014. He played in 25 games for the Wolves.

Ed Stefanski is a senior advisor for the Pistons. His son is Kevin Stefanski, the Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator. What a sports family! Maybe the new OC will be at Target Center if the elder Stefanski makes the trip.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.