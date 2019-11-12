3 Reasons Why You Should Be Excited For Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Target Center.

It’s the first matchup between the two teams this season.

You’re wondering why you should be excited about this game, otherwise, you wouldn’t have clicked on this article. Or maybe you know why you’re excited, but you’re just trying to compare and contrast. Totally respectable.

Here’s what sticks out the most to me:

It’s Going To Be Fast

No, the quarters haven’t been reduced to eight minutes or anything like that. The game will probably still end around 9:30 p.m. CT.

I’m talking about the pace of play. The Rockets and Timberwolves rank first and fifth in pace of play, respectively.

This is the new NBA. It’s about getting down the court, pushing the pace and exposing defenses. These two teams have been two of the best in the NBA to do that this season. The Rockets are scoring 120.3 points per game, a mark that’s first in the league. The Wolves aren’t far behind, scoring 116 points per game.

This isn’t much of a surprise for the Rockets. Mike D’Antoni is their head coach and helped move the NBA in this direction with his 7 Seconds Or Less Phoenix Suns.

For the Wolves, though, it wasn’t always a guarantee they were going to play this fast. The team talked about how this was a goal during the offseason and training camp, but you never really know about these things until the season starts. It's like saying you're going to start eating healthy next month. But so far, head coach Ryan Saunders is sticking to the game plan, and it’s worked. The Wolves are one of eight Western Conference teams with a winning record.

Harden vs. Okogie

One of the best moments at Target Center last season was when then-rookie Josh Okogie blocked James Harden on Feb. 13.

Here was Okogie, this full of energy player who nobody really expected to be in the team's rotation quite yet. And then there was James Freaking Harden. The guy who scores all the points, even if your uncle Gary doesn't necessarily agree with how he does it.

The Wolves trailed by six points at half in the game, but came back in the third quarter, and the momentum really shifted when Okogie stuffed Harden on his famous step-back 3-pointer.

We’re all familiar with James Harden. He’s led the NBA in points per game for the last two seasons and is averaging a ridiculous 37.3 points per game through 10 games this season.

But the Wolves have Okogie. Now, Okogie isn’t going to hold Harden to 12 points or anything like that because with Harden’s volume and his willingness to do anything to get a foul call, he’s going to get his points. Okogie isn’t quite in the conversations for best perimeter defenders in the league, but he’s getting there. Knowing Okogie, he’s probably pretty excited about this one. I know fans will be when Harden has the ball and Okogie is manned up on him.

Oh Yeah, Russell Westbrook Plays For The Rockets Now

In what was a completely weird and funky offseason, especially in the West, All-Star Russell Westbrook found himself in Houston when the chips fell.

It’s a reunion of sorts for Westbrook and Harden from their OKC days.

How did that team not win a championship?!

In his first season with the Rockets, things are going pretty well for Westbrook. He’s averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting a career-high 47.2 percent from the field. With that, however, Westbrook is shooting just 21.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Being asked to stop Harden is hard. Being asked to stop Harden and Westbrook seems nearly impossible. But the Wolves can fight fire with fire. They have quite the duo themselves. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are both averaging 25.5 points per game. They are the only teammates to both rank in the top-15 in scoring. Their 51 combined points per game ranks fourth in the league behind Harden and Westbrook, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT. The Wolves will be rocking their Statement uniforms for the first time of the season.

