2020 Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Be Postponed

In something that’s not much of a surprise, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for the 2020 class will be moved to 2021.

The ceremony for Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Patrick Baumann and Eddie Sutton was supposed to take place on Aug. 28-30, 2020 in Springfield. With the current pandemic in America and the risk of a second wave as more states open up, the original dates or the alternate dates of Oct. 10-12 aren’t reasonable at this point.

Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo said that the goal would be to hold the ceremony in the spring of 2021.

"We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where,” Colangelo said via ESPN.